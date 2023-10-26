Deal of the Week: Up to 50% Off on Dainese Closeouts

You know the brand already, so we’ll cut right to the chase—this week, our friends at RevZilla are offering up to 50% off select Dainese products, and we’ve combed through their inventory to list the most exciting deals below. If you’re buying yourself or someone you love new high-quality riding leathers this year, there’s never been a better time than now to do it!

See all Dainese closeouts here.

Dainese Riding Jackets

Air Frame D1

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $209.95 (30% Off)

Big mesh panels in a Quick Dry synthetic chassis make this a tough jacket that won’t suffocate you on warmer riding days. You also get composite protectors in the sleeves and a pocket that can accommodate a back protector (sold separately).

Intrepida Perforated Leather

Regular Price: $699.95, Sale Price: $419.97 (40% Off)

Leather reinforces the shoulders, elbows, and other key areas on this garment with a body made from exclusive Arrow XF textile, which allows it to offer excellent coverage with minimum bulk by eliminating unnecessary stitching and other embellishments. The result? You get a streamlined piece of protective gear that offers the best of both style and safety.

Santa Monica Women’s Perforated Leather

Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (50% Off)

Pro-Shape 2.0 shoulder and elbow protectors make this stylish jacket more than tough enough for the road, while perforated panels in the leather panels keep the air flowing on every ride. Customizing the fit here is easy, too—thanks to adjustable components at the hips, neck, and waist.

Dainese Riding Pants

New Drake Air

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $219.95 (31% Off)

750D textile construction with CE composite knee armor for protection makes these riding pants light but rugged and more than road-ready. Flip-up vents on the thighs maximize airflow as well, so wearing these is always no-sweat! Also available in a women’s version.

Casual Slim Women’s Tex Pants

Regular Price: $259.95, Sale Price: $168.97 (35% Off)

Woven with Armalith single layer fabric for maximum durability with minimum weight, and stocked with Pro-Armor 2.0 in the knees, these pants are certified to Standard EN 1621.1 while looking not that much different than your favourite pair of non-moto jeans! Also available in a standard fit.

Dainese Riding Gloves

X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $139.95 (33% Off)

Still on our list from last week, these gloves are still a steal at this price—given that they were engineered by mapping impact areas from MotoGP riders and reinforced with super-tough materials like ErgoTek knuckle protectors, goatskin layers, and a thermoplastic protector for your pinky fingers.

Tempest D-Dry Short Gloves

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $90.97 (30% Off)

These CE II certified gloves make our list again. You can buy them in short (above) or long versions, both of which come with Comfortech knuckles and reinforced palms—plus a visor wiper on the left-hand thumb. Great for pairing with the jackets above if you want to keep riding through fall without your fingers getting cold!