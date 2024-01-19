Deal of the Week: Up to $450 Off Select Bell Helmets

Bell helmets are popular with riders of pretty much all kinds—whether you’ve got a sport bike, an adventure bike, or a vintage road cruiser, chances are there’s a Bell for you. And with RevZilla offering up to $450 off some of their best models this week, it’s never been easier to get a lid that’ll protect you if you take a ring to the bell while riding. Check out our list below or see every Bell helmet on sale here.

Bell Helmets Up to $450 Off

AGV Pista GP RR Laguna Seca 2005 Helmet

Regular Price: $1699.95, Sale Price: $699.95 (59% Off)

You never see deals like this on helmets this good. Made from carbon fiber and meeting FIM racing homologation standards, this top-tier lid also features innovative vent placement for maximum airflow, AGV’s patented visor-lock system, and a face shield that provides optimal protection while offering the largest possible view.

Bell Bullitt Gold Flake Helmet

Regular Price: $439.95, Sale Price: $279.99 (36% Off)

If you’re looking for something great-looking that won’t cost an arm and a leg, this offering from Bell fits the bill. Low on frills but high in style, the Bullitt draws inspo from 1960s racing culture and uses a tough fiber-composite shell with a multi-density EPS liner and a micro-suede lining. Other color options are also on sale, including Candy Red.

Bell Moto-10 Spherical Fasthouse Privateer Helmet

Regular Price: $919.95, Sale Price: $459.99 (54% Off)

Bell’s most advanced off-road helmet ever sports a segmented shell with a massive exhaust vent for the airflow you’ll crave when you spend hours riding in the dirt. It also uses a ball-and-socket design to move impact forces away from your brain if you take a tumble, and the exterior uses soft EPP material that reverts more easily to its original form when force is applied to prevent head injuries due to helmet compression. High tech.

Bell Broozer Helmet

Regular Price: $279.95, Sale Price: $223.95 (20% Off)

On the more affordable end of the spectrum, we have a perennial favourite for the cruiser crowd, who gravitate towards the Broozer for its brutal looks and straightforward, no-frills approach. Don’t worry, though—you still get all the must-haves you’d expect from a Bell lid, including a flip-up drop-down shield an ultralight polycarbonate/ABS shell to help dispel impact forces in an accident. Not bad for just over 200 bones.

Bell Custom 500 Helmet

Regular Price: $144.95, Sale Price: $115.95 (20% Off)

The lowest-priced lid on this list just so happens to also offer the coolest vintage vibes. It’s a back-to-basics helmet, but the Custom 500 is well-loved by vintage street bike riders and for good reason. Bell nails the essentials here: a multi-density EPS liner, stainless steel D-ring closure, a padded chinstrap, and five integrated snaps so you can upgrade it with aftermarket visors or face shields.