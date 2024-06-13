Deal of the Week: Up to 20% Off Select Garmin GPS Products

Garmin makes some of the most reliable GPS technology out there, and their motorcycle-specific products are no exception. But that’s not all—this week, you can save up to 20% on some of the best items in their collection, thanks to our friends at RevZilla.

Click here to see the whole Garmin sale, or read on and see our top choices. We’re here to help you find your way to savings.

Zumo XT Motorcycle GPS

Regular Price: $499.99, Sale Price: $399.99 (20% Off)

A 5.5″ full color display that’s glove friendly and rain-resistant makes this one of the best all-around GPS systems you can buy for your two-wheeler. You can also get BirdsEye Satellite Imagery for off-road guidance, and it doesn’t even require a subscription! Pair it up with a compatible inReach satellite communicator and you’ll also be able to do things like share your location or send two-way SOS messages.

Zumo XT2 Motorcycle GPS

Regular Price: $599.99, Sale Price: $499.99 (17% Off)

The second generation of this GPS system adds the ability to create customized routes, voice-activated navigation, and more. You also get better smartphone integration via the Garmin Tread app. Oh yeah, and did we mention that the screen is bigger?

Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition Adventure Watch

Regular Price: $1099.99, Sale Price: $899.99 (18% Off)

This is a watch that’ll do all kinds of things for you on or off the bike. The GPS makes it a convenient way to check where you are at red lights or rest stops—but you also get a built-in wellness tracker, a built-in LED flashlight, a battery that lasts 31 days (for those longer trips!) and an absolutely gorgeous AMOLED color display beneath a sapphire crystal lens. The fiber-reinforced polymer case and titanium backing make it plenty tough for your two-wheeled adventures, too.

Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition Smart Watch

Regular Price: $499.99, Sale Price: $399.99 (20% Off)

If you want an excellent GPS watch you can take riding that won’t cost as much as the one above, try this option. It’s got a super-tough polymer case, a water rating of 10 ATM, and it meets US military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. But best of all? It charges through sunlight via the lens. Which means you can ride through the summers and only worry about stopping when you need to sleep or fill your tank.