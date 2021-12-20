Deals We Love This Week: Select Sena Motorcycle Helmets Over 50% Off!

We’re an ATGATT company, but if there’s one piece of gear you should prioritize above all the rest, it’s most definitely your helmet. After all, broken arms, legs, and ribs can heal, but broken skulls? Not so much.

Fortunately, Revzilla’s got the goods you need this week with select Sena helmets over 50% off. See them below, or click here to check ’em out on Revzilla’s website.

Select Sena Motorcycle Helmets Over 50% Off

Sena Cavalry Helmet

Regular Price: $349.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (57% Off)

Bluetooth integration in a premium half-helmet? It might sound too good to be true, but Sena has worked a minor miracle with this fibreglass shell helmet that includes advanced sound processing filters, speakers, and microphone technology built right into the brim. You’ll be able to enjoy audio that’s as clear and crisp as the wind on your face.

Sena Momentum INC Pro Bluetooth and QHD Camera Integrated Helmet



Regular Price: $699.00, Sale Price: $349.50 (50% Off)

With Sena’s Intelligent Noise Cancelling (INC) technology to filter our road noise, this full face helmet offers bluetooth integration and a built-in QHD video camera on top. Sharing your riding experience with the world has never been easier—you’ll be able to capture audio and video so clearly that people watching will think they’re riding along with you.

Sena Momentum Bluetooth-Integrated Helmet



Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $224.50 (50% Off)

This alternate version of the helmet featured above doesn’t come with a built-in camera, but it does offer all the same noise-filtering technology—plus an 8-way intercom to help you stay connected when riding in groups.

Navigation, music, and hands-free calling are all possible too, by paring any bluetooth-enabled mobile device to the helmet as you ride. And Sena’s audio multitasking feature means you’ll be able to hear everything you need to hear, whenever you need to hear it.

Sena Momentum Lite Bluetooth-Integrated Helmet

Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $199.50 (50% Off)

If you’re not interested in the Momentum INC Pro or the standard Momentum helmets from Sena, the Momentum Lite might have just what you’re looking for. It doesn’t have the regular Momentum’s 8-way intercom or audio multitasking features, but it does offer an extra 7 hours of talk time. Don’t think of it as a stripped-down version; think about it as a version that prioritizes the features you’ll use most often.

Sena Savage Bluetooth Integrated Helmet



Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $199.50 (50% Off)

With a boomless mic built into the brow and noise-cancelling technology to reduce distortion caused by the wind, this three-quarter helmet with Bluetooth integration is one of the best offerings in the segment. It also has a group intercom feature that allows you to link up with up to three other Sena riders, and offers up to 11 hours of talk time.

