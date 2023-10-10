Deal of the Week: Select Alpinestars MX Gear Up to 40% Off

Motocross riding comes with its own hazards and demands specific gear—but this week, RevZilla has you covered. If you’re planning to get down and dirty, you’ll want to get your hands on some of these killer deals from Alpinestars—check out the whole list here or see our choices below.

Alpinestars MX Pants Up to 40% Off

Racer Supermatic Pants

Regular Price: $129.95, Sale Price: $77.97 (40% Off)

Made from a PU-coated blend of poly fabric and nylon, these durable pants have pre-curved ergonomic legs and expansion panels in the knees that can easily accommodate optional armor. If you’re looking for lightweight but durable pants for your off-road adventures, these are ideal. Also available in several other color schemes, like Graphite and Tactical.

Techstar Graphite Pants

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $125.97 (30% Off)

Aggressively styled and performance-oriented, these pants use innovative stretch panels to keep your range of motion as wide as possible while incorporating leather panels for grip, heat-resistance, and comfort. With strategically-placed perforations to keep you cool, silicone webbing to hold your jersey in place, and even an inner hip pocket for convenient key storage, you’ll have to admit that Alpinestars covered all their bases with these.

Alpinestars MX Jackets Up to 40% Off

Bionic Tech V2 Protection Jacket

Regular Price: $309.95, Sale Price: $247.96 (20% Off)

Lightweight, ventilated, and built with a New Cell Technology back protector, this is a jacket you’ll be happy to hit the trails or your local course in. The rigid chest protector comes with flexible side wings, too—which means it’ll adapt to your body when you wear it and provide optimal coverage. Nice.

Stella Bionic Jacket

Regular Price: $259.95, Sale Price: $194.95 (25% Off)

Chest, back, shoulder, and elbow armor comes standard in this women’s MX jacket—which also uses Grid technology to make the whole garment light and breathable. With a kidney belt system, auto-locking YKK zippers, and detachable sleeves, you’ll also find the fit more than secure enough to give you confidence whenever you’re riding.

Youth Bionic Action Jacket

Regular Price: $139.95, Sale Price: $111.96 (20% Off)

For kids who are getting into MX or dirt riding, this is simply one of the best garments of its kind on the market. You get an included back protector certified to EN 1621_2:2014 Level 1, plus a divided chest protector certified against EN 1621_3:2016 Level 2 and shoulder and elbow armor that meets EN 1621_1:2012 Level 1. All shells are also made from high-performance polymers to save weight and provide as much flexibility as possible—so this is armor they’ll actually want to wear!