Deals We Love This Week: Rokker Motorcycle Pants Over 30% Off

Yeah, we know—we did pants last week. But those were technical pants for winter riding, and with the days starting to get longer and warmer now that January’s almost over, we figured you might want to think about stocking up on a decent pair or two of riding jeans or casual pants as well.

Of course, decent is one hell of an understatement when it comes to Rokker—which has quickly earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best brands in this segment. So when we saw that Revzilla had a bunch of their pants on sale for over 30% off this week, we had to let you know. See our favourites below, or check ’em out on Revzilla yourself.

Men’s Rokker Motorcycle Pants Over 30% Off

Rokker RokkerTech Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $269.99 (40% Off)

One of the best features about most Rokker jeans is that they’re designed to be single-layer motorcycle jeans. That means you don’t have an extra layer of bulky kevlar underneath the denim, which can make warm-weather riding stifling and uncomfortable.

The RokkerTech Slim Jeans use ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibres, which have twice the tensile strength of steel. Then they weave indigo-dyed cotton around them to create jeans that look just like regular denim—only way stronger. The result? You get absolutely fantastic abrasion resistance.

These jeans also feature pockets for you to add optional knee and hip armor, which can really beef up their impact protection. And their slim-to-skinny cut means you won’t have to worry about your motorcycle jeans billowing out behind you while you ride. Nice.

Rokker Black Jack Cargo Pants



Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $299.00 (33% Off)

Cargo pants are meant to fit comfortably and come with lots of pockets for your things. These ones will satisfy both of those requirements—but if you tumble off your bike, they’ll also save you a serious amount of skin.

That’s because Rokker’s take on cargo pants is made from 100% non-abraisive, water-repellant, and wind-resistant Schoeller-Dynatec. They also have a Coldblack finish that reflects UV rays and heat—so you can wear them comfortably on summer rides, even under the blazing sun.

Rokker RokkerTech Super Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $479.00, Sale Price: $299.99 (37% Off)

What, the slim jeans at the top of this list weren’t enough for you? Okay, fine—get ready for the best protection you can find in a pair of jeans this light and narrow.

These jeans use the same materials as the RokkerTech Slim Jeans, but they’re designed to have an even lower-profile look. Riders who want to protect themselves while appearing effortlessly cool will love the abrasion-resistance these jeans provide, along with the ability to slide optional knee and hip armor into the built-in pockets.

There are no rivets in these jeans, either, which means you won’t have to worry about scratching your bike’s finish (or your skin, if you end up in a slide). Plus, they ship with a Rokker t-shirt—so you can dress like a Rokk star on top as well.

Rokker Riding Chinos

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $250.00 (44% Off)

Riding to a place where jeans just won’t quite fit the dress code? Rokker’s got chinos for that—and they offer a lot more protection than your standard slacks.

The Rokker Riding Chinos are constructed from 100% Schoeller-Dynatec fabric, with pockets for optional armor at the hips and knees. Not only does this make them incredibly abrasion-resistant, but you also get excellent protection from wind and water while you ride.

A finish made from Coldblack and NanoSphere makes these pants pretty resilient against dirt and heat, too—which means you can encounter numerous challenging environmental conditions on your ride to work and still look smart when you walk into the office. When ZZ Top sang about being a Sharp Dressed Man, they were probably imagining pants like these.

Women’s Rokker Motorcycle Pants Over 30% Off

Rokker RokkerTech Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $299.99 (33% Off)

Rokker brings the same UHMWPE fibres in their men’s RokkerTech jeans to a high-quality protective product designed specifically for women. These sleek single-layer motorcycle jeans are perfect for riders of cruisers, cafe racers, and any other bike where looking cool is a must.

Just like the men’s version of these jeans, you get pockets for optional knee and hip armor, and the garment is entirely rivet-free. Women who are serious about protecting their skin should consider a pair of these pants an essential investment.

Rokker Diva Black Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $399.00, Sale Price: $279.30 (30% Off)

Schoeller-Dynatec gives these edgy skinny jeans for women fantastic protection from the elements while offering unbeatable abrasion resistance. They’ve also got a waxy finish that makes them look leather-like, so they’re absolutely perfect for riding cruiser bikes or getting on stage during karaoke night and belting out your favourite Hart songs. Get ready to release your inner badass.

