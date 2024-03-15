Deal of the Week: Riding Jackets Added to RevZilla’s Spring Sale

The spring sale hasn’t stopped at RevZilla, so we haven’t stopped covering it. We’re working our way down the body—last week it was helmets; today it’s jackets. Check ’em all out here or read on for our picks.

Dainese Super Speed 4 Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $899.95, Sale Price: $449.95 (50% Off)

Pretty much the upper half of a race suit, but way easier to get in and out of. You get CE level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors, plus aluminium plates in key impact zones for even more protection. Flexible D-skin cowhide helps keep your skin from getting shredded in a slide, too—and makes you look super cool to boot.

Dainese Air Frame D1 Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $149.95 (50% Off)

Looking for a women’s performance summer riding jacket? Look no further. QuickDry fabric keeps you comfortable if you get caught in the rain, while composite protectors come standard in the sleeves and a practical windproof liner can be taken out or put in for chillier mornings.

REV’IT Airwave 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $179.99 (33% Off)

PWR mesh panels keep the air flowing while Seesmart Level 1 armor gives you crash protection in this streamlined riding jacket made with warmer weather in mind. High-density 600D polyester has your back (and your front, and your sides) in a slide as well.

REV’IT Tornado 3 Jacket

Regular Price: $369.99, Sale Price: $295.99 (20% Off)

Made with a PWR shell, 750D textile, and reinforced with CE elbow and shoulder armor, this jacket was made to be your lightweight and versatile friend for street riding in springtime. You get a removable waterproof and thermal liner for climate control as well. Bring it, April!

Olympia Airglide 6 Jacket

Regular Price: $379.99-399.99, Sale Price: $190.00-200.00 (50% Off)

Multi-season mesh with more protection than you might think. You get Powertector Hexa Level 2 armor here, plus Cordura fabric and a 2.5 layer shell with DWR, Aquares WP 5K and MVP 5K. What does all that mean? It means you should be able to ride through wet and windy conditions without a care in the world.