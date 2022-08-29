Deal of the Week: RevZilla’s 2022 Labor Day Sale

Ah, Labor Day—perhaps the most bittersweet holiday of the entire year. Yes, it’s a day off—but it also represents the end of summer and a return to the grind for students and anyone else who regularly gets to take summers away from work. Fortunately, RevZilla’s here to help you celebrate Labor Day in style this year, with incredible deals on select pieces of motorcycle riding gear you won’t find anywhere else.

Deals for this year’s Labor Day Sale go more than 50% off on some pieces. We’ve listed a few of the best below—see what we’ve got to say about ’em, or browse all Labor Day Sale items for yourself.

Labor Day Sale Motorcycle Jackets Up to 50% Off

Roland Sands Riot Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $650.00, Sale Price: $325.00 (50% Off)

With its quilted shoulders and stylishly-placed asymmetrical zipper, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is a fashion jacket—but like most Roland Sands products, it packs way more technical riding features than it appears to at first glance. You get shoulder, elbow, and back protector pockets for armor (sold separately), plus pre-curved sleeves and a dropped back to give you optimal comfort and coverage while riding. And with a body made from top-grain cowhide, it’s a steal this week at just $325.00.

Roland Sands Jagger Jacket

Regular Price: $550.00, Sale Price: $290.00 (47% Off)

For the guys, RevZilla’s got the Jagger Jacket (also from Roland Sands)—a leather jacket/hoodie combo that offers plenty of comfort, style, and protection. CE Level 1 Knox armor in the shoulders and elbows protects key joints, and there’s a pocket for an optional back protector too. The oiled buffalo leather that makes up the jacket portion of the garment offers superior slide protection and look extremely slick, while the removable soft shell hoodie underneath is designed to be waterproof, offering an effective shield from the elements.

Labor Day Sale Motorcycle Pants Up to 76% Off

Bull-It SR6 Slim Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $44.95 (76% Off)

At 76% off, these pants are an absolute steal during this week’s Labor Day sale. Slim-fitting throughout the hips, waist, and thighs, these low-rise women’s pants include a 50% Covec abrasion-protection layer throughout the inside, with pockets in the knees and hips for optional impact armor. That Covec barrier also helps prevent heat transfer during a slide, making these a far more robust pair of pants than you’d ever guess from looking at them. We dare you to do better for less than $50.

Sedici Marco Mesh Waterproof Pants

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $103.99 (31% Off)

These men’s/unisex pants might not be as stylish as the women’s riding jeans above them, but they still offer plenty of comfort and safety at a great price. 450D reinforced fabric provides abrasion-resistance in key areas, while adjustment-points allow you to personalize the fit for your own unique shape. Included CE Level 2 knee armor, reflective details, and pockets for optional hip protectors all help turn these into awesome touring pants as well.

Labor Day Sale Motorcycle Gloves Up to 52% Off

BILT Max Speed Leather Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $23.99 (52% Off)

These gloves offer track-level protection without a track-level price (especially this week, when they’re marked down to under $50). Features include TPU molded knuckles, memory foam padding in the fingers, and external seam overlays to keep them from coming apart in a slide or during regular wear and tear.

Sedici Firenze Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99 (50% Off)

If you’re looking for robust gloves to keep your hands dry and comfortable during cool-weather rides, look no further than these gloves from Sedici—now marked down to less than $40! Made from full-grain aniline leather with an extra layer on the palms for slide protection and a 100% waterproof membrane lining and thermoset knuckles with a textured overlay, these give you a ton of bang for your buck.