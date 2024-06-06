Deal of the Week: Over 40% Off Select Riding Pants

Leg protection is vital for riding, but proper legwear is often expensive as well. This week, you can gear up for a little less—thanks to RevZilla’s deals over 40% off on select riding pants.

Click the link above to browse all the pants that are currently marked down, or see our list below. Hold onto your butts and let’s get started.

Rukka Stretch Air Pants

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $269.40 (40% Off)

Textile pants that blend ventilation and protection, thanks to Cordura AFT mesh. Double layers to reinforce the knees, plus D3O armor in the knees, hips, and shins. Put it all together and what do you get? A lightweight, breathable garment that you can wear easily in hot weather without losing confidence in your safety.

Olympia Eve 2 Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $129.99-149.99, Sale Price: $65.00-75.00 (50% Off)

You can wear ’em as standalone pants or over your regular jeans—either way, you’ll be well protected. The outer shell’s made from 600D EVO thread fabric with ballistic poly mesh airflow panels to keep things breathable, while the knees come with adjustable CE rated armor and the hips are packed with removable EVA compression foam.

Oxford Super Leggings 2.0

Regular Price: $140.00, Sale Price: $70.00 (50% Off)

We’ve written about these before—and we’re still impressed by them. They might look like yoga pants, but they offer killer slide protection, thanks to an aramid fiber and elastane liner. Fitted CE level 2 knee protectors give you some insurance against bumps and bruises, too.

Dainese Drake Super Air Tex Pants

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $149.95 (50% Off)

Big boomerang mesh panels all over keep this pair of sleek-looking pants ready for hot weather riding. You also get composite CE certified knee armor, plus a fastening system to connect the waist to a compatible Dainese jacket.