Deal of the Week: Over 25% Off Select Riding Boots

With spring just around the corner, you’re probably looking forward to jumping on your bike again and zipping down your local roads and trails. But you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to contend with the dirt, mud, and other environmental factors that proliferate as the weather begins to warm up.

Good boots are essential for keeping your feet dry and your lower body safe, especially in spring riding conditions. Check out some of the best boots currently on sale at Revzilla for more than 30% off (or see the whole list here).

Select Men’s Riding Boots Over 25% Off

TCX Rook WP Boots

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (53% Off)

Casual styling meets serious technical features in these attractive waterproof boots that are perfect for spring riding. Functional fabric panels sit just above a T-Dry waterproof membrane, allowing it to breathe while looking incredibly sharp.

The malleolus, toe, and heel sections of these boots also come with extra reinforcement to protect your feet in the event of unexpected (re: high-speed) contact with the ground. The Rook WP Boots even use a secure lacing system to ensure that your laces won’t come loose during a ride and get caught somewhere they’re not supposed to be.

Dainese Nexus Boots

Regular Price: $299.95, Sale Price: $209.97 (30% Off)

Taking racing features and putting them in street-friendly footwear is something Dainese is really good at—and these boots prove it. D-Axial hinged ankle protection gives your feet plenty of maneuverability while keeping them safe from impact and abrasion damage. Replaceable toe sliders and a thermoplastic polyurethane shin plate also help these robust boots earn CE Level 2 certification.

They’re comfortable, too—featuring flexible joints for easier walking and easy calf adjustment via VELCRO fasteners. These also come in a women’s version, also currently on sale.

Tour Master Epic Boots

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $140.00 (30% Off)

Offering plenty of touring comfort and protection, these bad boys will keep your feet feeling fine throughout even the longest and toughest days of road riding. Constructed to dampen vibrations from your bike and featuring CE-approved armor at key points, you’ll be able to cruise in these boots with total confidence.

That’s not all, though. These boots also come with a breathable waterproof membrane to help keep you dry when riding through puddles or spring rains. They even have 3M Scotchlite reflective piping and heel inserts to boost your visibility—so there’s no need to worry when those dark clouds roll in.

Sedici Viaggio Waterproof Boots

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.97 (33% Off)

Road rides? Check. Trail rides? Check. Anywhere your bike can go, these boots can go too—keeping you safe and comfortable in the process. Made from full-grain oiled nubuck leather with heavy-duty double stitching, these boots also have a Hipora waterproof lining to keep you dry when the world around you starts to get wet.

You get plenty of protective features with the Viaggio Waterproof Boots, too—shock-absorbing insoles, TPU heel protectors, reinforced midsoles, and high-density foam in the ankles. If you want to treat your feet right wherever you ride, these boots are an option you should definitely consider.

Select Women’s Riding Boots Over 25% Off

Joe Rocket Moto Adira Women’s Boots

Regular Price: $119.99, Sale Price: $59.99 (50% Off)

Perforated uppers keep your feet as ventilated as they are protected in these sharp and sturdy women’s riding boots. With a non-slip sole and a reinforced shifter zone, you’ll have no trouble staying planted or switching gears while you ride.

The premium full-grain leather used in these boots offers excellent abrasion resistance, and double overstitching in key stress areas helps ensure that they won’t come apart in a slide. Get ready to show the road who’s boss.

TCX Street Ace WP Women’s Shoes

Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (25% Off)

Shoes with protective features and waterproof lining shouldn’t be allowed to look this slick—but somehow, these chucks pull it off. High-grip, long-wearing soles help keep you planted whenever and wherever you put your feet down, and the CFS comfort system ensures that your feet will feel great throughout every second of it.

Reinforcements in key areas and a super-thick heel also help keep your feet safe from impact damage, while the full-grain leather upper provides slide resistance in a charming vintage package. Don’t miss out on these.

