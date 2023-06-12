Deal of the Week: New Markdowns Over 40% on Cafe Racer Gear

Brands like Rokker, Belstaff, and Roland Sands make incredible pieces for the cafe racer community, so you won’t want to miss a great deal on their signature products. This week, thanks to RevZilla, you can get most of a brand new riding outfit for at least 50% off—making it easier than ever to hit the road (hopefully not literally) in new duds.

There’s lots more gear on sale for 50% off at RevZilla right now—but as usual, we made you a list with the most eye-catching pieces to keep things easier. Check out our faves below and find your new summer getup, so you can getup and go.

Select Cafe Racer Jackets 40% Off or More

Belstaff Tower Jacket

Regular Price: $395.00, Sale Price: $237.00 (40% Off)

Made from high-tenacity mesh and featuring reinforced shoulders and elbows, this lightweight summer riding jacket from Belstaff offers breathability and protection in a phenomenally streamlined package. You also get reflective piping for visibility, and plenty of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit.

Knox Levett Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $330.00, Sale Price: $150.00 (55% Off)

A short jacket with a breathable and 100% waterproof membrane, plus a unique dual fitting system that allows it to seamlessly fit over the clothes you have on underneath, this offering from Knox is a practical and form-fitting garment designed to give you a layer of weatherproofing no matter what other gear you have on. No armor here, but the way it plays nicely with basically anything else you have on makes that almost a moot point—you can easily fit it over anything from armored jackets to dirt riding gear.

Select Pants 40% Off or More

Rokker Revolution Waterproof Jeans

Regular Price: $499.99, Sale Price: $299.99 (40% Off)

They might look like classic denim, but don’t be fooled—these pants are a state-of-the-art piece of technical riding kit from the team at Rokker—who just so happen to be experts in disguising their gear as everyday, run-of-the-mill clothing. Designed to fit like your favourite 501s but with removable D30 knee armor (plus double layers of Schoeller-Dynatec for slide protection), you get a ton of bang for not that much buck here. Strongly recommended.

Rokker Riding Chinos

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $250.00 (40% Off)

For those of you who regularly ride your W800 to the office, Rokker’s got something else in mind—these professional-looking chinos that also happen to sport armor pockets at the knees and hips, plus a breathable mesh liner and an outer shell made entirely of abrasion-resistant Schoeller-Dynatec fabric. Unique Coldblack finishing technology also helps these pants reflect heat and UV light, so you can feel confident wearing them on the hottest summer days of the year.

Iron Workers Iron Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $49.97 (64% Off)

Aramid fiber reinforcements for slide protection and built-in CE-rated knee armor—all for less than $50 a pair? These aren’t the flashiest women’s riding pants on the market, but with that kind of value, we had to include them here. If you’re looking for a new pair of riding pants that will cover your butt (figuratively and literally) without breaking the bank, these are for you.