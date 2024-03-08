Deal of the Week: Helmets Added for Up to 60% Off During RevZilla’s Spring Sale

RevZilla’s spring sale is still going strong—so if you haven’t picked yourself up some new gear yet, it’s not too late! This week, tons of new items have been added for up to 60% off, including a bunch of kick-ass helmets. We’ve got our picks below, and you can see the whole list of sale helmets here.

Sedici Strada II

Regular Price: $259.99, Sale Price: $199.97 (23% Off)

A strong shell made from Aramid fiber and an aerodynamic design that minimizes turbulence and lift make this a great piece of headgear for under $300—whoops, we mean under $200—this week. That’s not all, either. You also get a drop-down internal sun visor, adjustable pads for a customizable fit, and more.

Shoei Neotec 2

Regular Price: $799.99, Sale Price: $599.99 (25% Off)

A favorite of ours here at wBW, the Neotec 2 is one of the best modular helmets money can buy—and this week, you can spend a lot less on it! Exhaust outlets and air intake vents provide seamless airflow, but noise is minimized by a well-placed spoiler that minimizes drag at high speeds, making it deceptively quiet (along with noise isolator cheek pads).

Bell MX-9 Adventure MIPS Marauder Blackout

Regular Price: $259.95, Sale Price: $159.99 (38% Off)

The Bell MX-9 blends street and dirt riding features for a versatile lid that should give you confidence riding almost anywhere. With a shell made from lightweight polycarbonate material and a velocity-flow ventilation system, you get a comfortable lid that’s easy to wear for hours. MIPS technology also keeps your head safe(r) from rotational forces in a crash.

There are plenty of design variants of this helmet on sale right now, too. We think the Marauder Blackout colorway looks gnarly AF, but check out the Dash if you want something a bit higher-profile.

AGV X101 Dakar ’87

Regular Price: $484.95, Sale Price: $242.48 (50% Off)

Look how cool this thing is. Seriously, just look at it. Vintage, streamlined, and aggressive. And as if that wasn’t enough to make it worth adding to your helmet collection, this thing is also well-designed. A thoughtfully-placed metal grille under the chin helps prevent dirt or debris from entering, while a removable peak limits the sail effect. You’ll just need a pair of goggles.