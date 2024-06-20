Deal of the Week: Up to $450 Off More Bell Helmets

Bell is one of the most respected names in motorcycle helmets—they make lids for all experience levels across a range of prices, but you can always count on them for quality. This week, you can also save some scratch when picking up a new Bell helmet for yourself, thanks to our chums over at RevZilla.

Here’s the whole list of Bell closeouts—and below, you’ll find our top choices to save you some time. Now that’s using your head!

MX-9 Adventure MIPS Stealth Helmet

Regular Price: $239.95, Sale Price: $139.95 (42% Off)

Dirt riding meets street riding in this middleweight lid that’s perfect for your ADV experiences. The removable peak visor means its convertible in just a few seconds, and the integrated face shield comes off just as easily. A “velocity-flow” ventilation system keeps you cool and comfortable no matter how you choose to configure it.

Bullitt Candy Red Helmet

Regular Price: $439.95, Sale Price: $279.99 (36% Off)

Based on Bell’s famous Star helmet, but updated for the needs of the modern rider. It’s still classic and minimalist—but now you get a light fiber-composite shell and a multi-density EPS liner to bring it in line with DOT specifications. Of course, there are a few little frills to be had here—like the micro-suede liner with leather trim that makes the interior feel plush. Also available in Gold Flake if the red version doesn’t have enough flair for you.

Race Star Flex DLX Hello Cousteau Algae Helmet

Regular Price: $919.95, Sale Price: $599.99 (35% Off)

A full 10% lighter than the original Race Star, and more comfortable, too—thanks to the new triple-density cheek pads. Bell did tons of track and wind-tunnel testing on this helmet to make sure it would serve you well on the open road (or during your next track day, since it meets Snell M2015 certifications).

Broozer Cranium Helmet

Regular Price: $279.95, Sale Price: $179.95 (36% Off)

This is probably the most basic Bell on this list—but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth looking at, especially if you’re a new rider or one who prefers a simple and straightforward helmet. You get a lightweight polycarbonate/ABS shell, an integrated drop down shield that offers anti-scratch and anti-fog UV protection, and a removable chin bar so you can wear it open-face. An easygoing piece of headgear for you easy riders.