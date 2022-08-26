Custom Eye Candy: Redesigned CB750 RC42 is “Our Last Honda”

Today we bring you a particularly special build – and we hear it’ll be the last one this shop can put together for a good while.

Here in the motorcycle industry proper, creativity is almost limitless; with generous clientele, sponsorship from motorcycle marques across the country and support from fellow bike mates, everybody’s moto dreams seem that much easier to catch – that is, unless your supplier is a part of the current Russo-Ukranian tangle in the Eastern Hemisphere.

For Polish bike builder KrisBiker Customs, the cross-border aggression means less options when dealing with their recent beauty – a disappointment that pales in comparison to the dangers of one of their suppliers joining the Ukranian army.

A 1994 Honda CB750 RC42 from the shop of KrisBiker Customs. Media sourced from the relevant press release.

“This is our last Honda… and we are very proud she will rock the street of New York,” states the brand’s press release.

“…why this Honda is the last one? Well the spoke wheels were developed by our friend in Ukraine who currently fights in Ukrainian army.”

“As long as there is a war in Ukraine, he cannot return to his garage therefore, we cannot develop the rims.”

The build started out as a gorgeous 1994 CB750 RC42, after which point KrisBiker Customs got to work maintaining their pristine reputation.

The tank from a 1976 Honda CB 550F was borrowed to lend a hand to the ‘retro’ vibe – further cemented by a (painted) old steel effect, a matte top coat, and thick leather straps over the hump to act as a tank belt.

For the forks, KrisBiker grabbed a black GSXR K7 pair and dressed the unit with a classic headlight, further accentuated by the Excel spoked rims, Pirelli Night Dragon rubbers and 4×4 custom collector pipes, complete with four silencers.

Slap some Ohlins rear shocks on, along with a custom seat cowl (painted with the same old steel effect), custom rear sets, re-jeted carbs and a nice Motogadet m-Switch with redesigned electrical installation, and you’ve got yourself a bike that not only looks lickable, but runs like a dream.

Other additions to the project include the customized white lettering on the tires, Motogadet m-blaze integrated turn signals, and the OEM classic Honda tank emblem, as well as the addition of DNA oval pod filters and KOSO digital speedo.

KrisBiker even added the final touch of the customer’s final request – the parents’ names of the bike’s new NY owner, elegantly imprinted at the top of the tank.

This build speaks beauty, and KrisBiker’s friend in Ukraine will be in our hearts for the foreseeable future; to support both brand and build, head over to KrisBiker Customs’s Instagram platform @krisbiker_customs, where they debut all their builds.

What do you think of the build?