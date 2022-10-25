Custom Eye Candy: London Art Gallery Showcases Winged LiveWire

What do you get when you mash together graffiti, electric motorcycles, and artists?
One bespoke, loud bike – and the volume ain’t in the pipe.
For this custom creation, motorbike magazine ‘Dice’ got LiveWire on the line and touched base with street artist ‘D*Face,’ known for his lightning and wing symbols.
Together, the trifecta helped turned the man’s winged obsessions into a moto-reality.
The donor bike? Obviously a LiveWire One, Harley’s first electric motorcycle – one that debuted before LiveWire went public back in Q4 of 2021 – and from the artists perspective, the ultimate bike for his display.
“The wing motif is something I have put up around London for the last 20 years, and a version of it is the wing or lightning bolt…so it kind of made sense in the connection with the motorcycle and electricity,” explains D*Face.
“I like bikes to be loud, it’s part of the surroundings, letting people know you are coming through, the louder it is the better it is. I was really conscious of riding a bike that was silent and how that would affect the riding experience…[but] it is a really pure form of riding.”
“You don’t have any of the gears, you don’t have the noise that is disruptive, it is more like flying.”
The LiveWire One is decked out in the artists’s wing motif, with a matching jacket and helmet on display to complement the ensemble, the giveaways of skateboards designed by D*Face, and the bourbon.
Especially the bourbon.
Dice contributor, Scott ‘Horsey’ Walker, is hoping a new LiveWire model could be celebrated with something similar in the near future.
What do you think?
What do you think?

stay safe on the twisties.