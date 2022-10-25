Custom Eye Candy: London Art Gallery Showcases Winged LiveWire

What do you get when you mash together graffiti, electric motorcycles, and artists?

One bespoke, loud bike – and the volume ain’t in the pipe.

For this custom creation, motorbike magazine ‘Dice’ got LiveWire on the line and touched base with street artist ‘D*Face,’ known for his lightning and wing symbols.

Together, the trifecta helped turned the man’s winged obsessions into a moto-reality.

A view of the D*Face art display involving a LiveWire One in his art gallery, Stolen Spaces. Media sourced from MCN.

The donor bike? Obviously a LiveWire One, Harley’s first electric motorcycle – one that debuted before LiveWire went public back in Q4 of 2021 – and from the artists perspective, the ultimate bike for his display.

“The wing motif is something I have put up around London for the last 20 years, and a version of it is the wing or lightning bolt…so it kind of made sense in the connection with the motorcycle and electricity,” explains D*Face.

“I like bikes to be loud, it’s part of the surroundings, letting people know you are coming through, the louder it is the better it is. I was really conscious of riding a bike that was silent and how that would affect the riding experience…[but] it is a really pure form of riding.”

“You don’t have any of the gears, you don’t have the noise that is disruptive, it is more like flying.”

A view of the D*Face art display involving a LiveWire One in his art gallery, Stolen Spaces. Media sourced from MCN.

The LiveWire One is decked out in the artists’s wing motif, with a matching jacket and helmet on display to complement the ensemble, the giveaways of skateboards designed by D*Face, and the bourbon.

Especially the bourbon.

D*Face’s art display, showcasing a LiveWire One decked out in the artist’s popular wing motifs. Urban Art Association.

Dice contributor, Scott ‘Horsey’ Walker, is hoping a new LiveWire model could be celebrated with something similar in the near future.

What do you think?

Comment down below, subscribe for updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.