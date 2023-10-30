Custom Eye Candy: LDK’s Sportster Bobber RSD

Lord Drake Kustoms’ slicked-back aesthetic has just rolled out on some custom RSD wheel work for a build called the Sportster Bobber RSD – a bit of eye candy whose genres are literally in the name, and the influence shows.

For those of you not familiar with this custom shop, Francisco Alí Manén’s agenda typically revolves around jazzing up a Sportster Iron 883 base; we’ve seen ape-hanger charmers, rocker-happy café racers, and more than a few lightweight, stripped cruisin’ beauties.

Today, the palate turns to a blacked-out bike with a wealth of textures and a timeless bob-job.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

A view of the new Sportster Bobber RSD build courtesy of Francisco Alí Manén and his shop, Lord Drake Kustoms. Media provided by Francisco Alí Manén (LDK).According to the recent press release, LDK was responsible for in-house machining of the swingarm license plate mounter, the front fender, the single-seat, shortened rear fender and the seat support/base; all of that comfies down on the obligatory air-cooled Evolution V-twin heart, an engine capable of 54hp @ 6000rpm and 54ft-lbs of torque @ 3750rpm.

A view of the new Sportster Bobber RSD build courtesy of Francisco Alí Manén and his shop, Lord Drake Kustoms. Media provided by Francisco Alí Manén (LDK).

“Semi-handlebars, LED brights and double Santee LAF pipes complement the minimalist, matte black paint scheme against which is contrasted “Harley Davidson” in white lettering, the only other color being the red for some pop at the spark plugs.

A view of the new Sportster Bobber RSD build courtesy of Francisco Alí Manén and his shop, Lord Drake Kustoms. Media provided by Francisco Alí Manén (LDK).

The result is a low-slung, understated yet sophisticated brawler that wouldn’t look out of place in the next Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) – and Manén is deservedly proud of such a creation:

Sometimes a transformed motorcycle with a very visible and simple style can become a very spectacular customized motorcycle simply with a few details that differentiate from the rest. This is one of those cases, and it’s all thanks to the wheels and the elegance when it comes to combining all the parts in this “SPORTSTER BOBBER RSD” [build].” – Francisco Alí Manén, Builder and Owner, Lord Drake Kustoms

A view of the new Sportster Bobber RSD build courtesy of Francisco Alí Manén and his shop, Lord Drake Kustoms. Media provided by Francisco Alí Manén (LDK).

Want to own this bike?

We’re told that the Sportster Bobber RSD is available now, with delivery to anywhere in the world. If you’re interested, be sure to reach out at the Lord Drake Kustoms website for further information.

What do you think of the new LDK Sportster Bobber RSD?