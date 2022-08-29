Custom Eye Candy: A BMW K 1600 G Goes ‘RR’

When you set eyes on an adventure bike, what do you see?

A ruggedly handsome rake angle, fantastic suspension travel…perhaps your next weekend forage into the surrounding trail offerings?

For the folks at BYmyCar BMW Motorrad in Paris, it was a completely different genre – and the results wouldn’t be out of place next to the nearest lean, mean roadster.

For this project, BymyCar took a BMW K 1600 G donor bike, complete with a 1649cc, inline-six heart, capable of 160hp @ 6750rpm and 132ft-lbs @ 5250rpm yoinking up to a 125+mph top speed.

Next came the silhouette.

The revised K 1600 roadster from the minds of Motorrad BymyCar. Media sourced from RideApart.

A new subframe and single-saddle tail were added, with the frame getting a new lickable red for the ‘wow factor.

Surprisingly, the team kept the K 1600’s 7-gallon gas tank, complementing the tall set of handlebars and wraparound bodywork.

Slatted air scoops lead up to two exposed high-flow air intakes, on the other end of which BymyCar has hung an unslung pipe.

With all these mods and a few more, the K 1600 G weighs in at a very lovely 530lbs – all the better to dress the below-the-belt €65,000 (~$64,992 USD) pricetag.

Care to take a further gander at the specs?

Check out Motorrad BymyCar’s website, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.