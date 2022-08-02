2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL: The Best Euro Touring Bike?
BMW is the only European manufacturer to produce a large displacement luxury-focused touring motorcycle, the K 1600 series. Within the 2022 BMW lineup there are 4 models of the K1600 and in the simplest terms the GT and GTL have a more European style, and the B and Grand America have, you guessed it, a more North American leaning style.
BMW has revised the K 1600 engine to meet Euro 5 compliance, and in the process found a bit more torque along with a slightly lower peak RPM for the 160 hp. The silky-smooth inline 6 engine easily wins the power wars compared to all rivals.
The K 1600 GT and GTL are extremely similar in terms of standard equipment. A new 10.25-Inch Color-TFT display with connectivity and integrated map-navigation, Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment with automatic load leveling), and 4 configurable favorite buttons hint at how loaded the standard machines actually come. There is an optional premium package which adds keyless ignition, central locking, LED fog lamps, Gear Shift Assist Pro, and an engine protection bar. If you tour mainly two up, or you just enjoy the added storage, go for the GTL.
The primary differences between the GT and GTL vs the B and Grand America, can be found with the side cases. The GT and GTL have side cases with a more upswept profile as they reach the rear of the motorcycle, and an exhaust pipe that follows that line. On the B and Grand America the side cases and floorboards are styled to give a more classic American flair.
3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL: Style Exclusive, Black Storm Metallic, and Option 719 Mineral White Metallic with stripes.
The 2022 BMW K 1600 GT starts at $23,895 USD / $29,950 CAD.
The 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL starts at $26,895 USD / $33,595 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price GT: $23,895 USD / $29,950 CAD
- Price GTL: $26,895 USD / $33,595 CAD
- Key Features:
- 10.25-Inch Color-TFT display with connectivity and integrated map-navigation (by BMW Motorrad Connected App)
- Charging storage for mobile phones (USB-C)
- Fully LED headlight with light icon and adaptive cornering light
- 4 configurable favorite button cluster
- Dynamic traction control (DTC)
- 3 Ride Modes: Rain, Road and Dynamic
- Engine brake control (MSR)
- Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment with automatic load leveling)
- Hill Start Control (HSC Pro)
Main Specs
- Engine: 1649 cc In-line six-cylinder
- Power: 160 hp (67 kW) at 6,750 rpm
- Torque: 132.7 lbs-ft (158 Nm) at 5,250 rpm
- Wet Weight: 756.2 lbs (343 kg) GT / 789 lbs (358 kg) GTL
- Seat Height: 31.9 in. (750 mm)
2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1649cc, Oil/water-cooled, six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
|Engine Power
|160 hp at 6,750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|72 mm x 67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.2 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake pipe injection digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|132.7 lbs. at 5,250 rpm
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath
|Transmission
|6-speed, helical, gearbox
|Drive
|Shaft drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut
|Brakes Front
|Dual disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 320 mm, double-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|approx. 7 gal.
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase alternator with 700 W (nominal power)
|Battery
|12 V / 16 Ah
|LED Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Length
|98”
|Width
|39.4”
|Height
|58.7” – 62.2”
|Wheelbase
|63.7”
|Castor
|4.2”
|Seat Height
|29.5”
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
789 lbs.
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Features
Enthralling engine
Integrated smartphone charging compartment
Configurable Favorite buttons
High-quality Option 719 Classic forged wheel
Brilliant 10.25" TFT display
Generous luggage and storage space
Powerful LED headlights
Sound-enhancing audio system 2.0
2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Photos
2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Videos
