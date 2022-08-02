2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL: The Best Euro Touring Bike?

BMW is the only European manufacturer to produce a large displacement luxury-focused touring motorcycle, the K 1600 series. Within the 2022 BMW lineup there are 4 models of the K1600 and in the simplest terms the GT and GTL have a more European style, and the B and Grand America have, you guessed it, a more North American leaning style.

BMW has revised the K 1600 engine to meet Euro 5 compliance, and in the process found a bit more torque along with a slightly lower peak RPM for the 160 hp. The silky-smooth inline 6 engine easily wins the power wars compared to all rivals.

The K 1600 GT and GTL are extremely similar in terms of standard equipment. A new 10.25-Inch Color-TFT display with connectivity and integrated map-navigation, Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment with automatic load leveling), and 4 configurable favorite buttons hint at how loaded the standard machines actually come. There is an optional premium package which adds keyless ignition, central locking, LED fog lamps, Gear Shift Assist Pro, and an engine protection bar. If you tour mainly two up, or you just enjoy the added storage, go for the GTL.

The primary differences between the GT and GTL vs the B and Grand America, can be found with the side cases. The GT and GTL have side cases with a more upswept profile as they reach the rear of the motorcycle, and an exhaust pipe that follows that line. On the B and Grand America the side cases and floorboards are styled to give a more classic American flair.

3 Color choices for the 2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL: Style Exclusive, Black Storm Metallic, and Option 719 Mineral White Metallic with stripes.

The 2022 BMW K 1600 GT starts at $23,895 USD / $29,950 CAD.

The 2022 BMW K 1600 GTL starts at $26,895 USD / $33,595 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price GT: $23,895 USD / $29,950 CAD Price GTL: $26,895 USD / $33,595 CAD

$26,895 USD / $33,595 CAD Key Features: 10.25-Inch Color-TFT display with connectivity and integrated map-navigation (by BMW Motorrad Connected App) Charging storage for mobile phones (USB-C) Fully LED headlight with light icon and adaptive cornering light 4 configurable favorite button cluster Dynamic traction control (DTC) 3 Ride Modes: Rain, Road and Dynamic Engine brake control (MSR) Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment with automatic load leveling) Hill Start Control (HSC Pro)

Main Specs Engine: 1649 cc In-line six-cylinder

1649 cc In-line six-cylinder Power: 160 hp (67 kW) at 6,750 rpm

160 hp (67 kW) at 6,750 rpm Torque: 132.7 lbs-ft (158 Nm) at 5,250 rpm

132.7 lbs-ft (158 Nm) at 5,250 rpm Wet Weight: 756.2 lbs (343 kg) GT / 789 lbs (358 kg) GTL

756.2 lbs (343 kg) GT / 789 lbs (358 kg) GTL Seat Height: 31.9 in. (750 mm) Competitors Honda Goldwing Tour

2022 Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited

Indian Challenger Elite

2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1649cc, Oil/water-cooled, six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder Engine Power 160 hp at 6,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 72 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.2 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake pipe injection digital engine management system: BMS-O with throttle-by-wire Starter Electric Max Torque 132.7 lbs. at 5,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiple-disc clutch in oil bath Transmission 6-speed, helical, gearbox Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Duolever; central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; central spring strut Brakes Front Dual disc brake, diameter 320 mm, 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 320 mm, double-piston caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity approx. 7 gal. Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase alternator with 700 W (nominal power) Battery 12 V / 16 Ah Headlight Tail Light LED Tail Light DIMENSIONS Length 98” Width 39.4” Height 58.7” – 62.2” Wheelbase 63.7” Castor 4.2” Seat Height 29.5” Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 789 lbs. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Features

Enthralling engine An engine like a legend. And is there anything better than bringing legends to life with a spin? Its smoothness, superior character and performance values simply remain impressive.



Integrated smartphone charging compartment You should reach the destination set in the navigation, not the end of your smartphone’s battery: the splash-proof and specially ventilated charging compartment features a USB-C connection.



Configurable Favorite buttons It’s great to have everything at hand when you’re away from home: you can assign your favorite functions to the four buttons.



High-quality Option 719 Classic forged wheel The Option 719 forged wheel demonstrates where you’ve come from – and where you are heading. Production and design correspond to the highest quality and are a synonym for outstanding taste.



Brilliant 10.25" TFT display The 10.25″ TFT color display with integrated map navigation and connectivity opens up new worlds for you, not only in terms of readability, menu navigation and operating concept.



Generous luggage and storage space Cases and top case offer enough space for everything you need on your journey and there is plenty of room for those mementos that you won’t want to be without when you’re back at home.



Powerful LED headlights Make discoveries and see the world in new light – thanks to the new, full LED headlight with adaptive headlight, you can interpret this idea quite literally.



Sound-enhancing audio system 2.0 A special sound experience that is included in the standard scope offers outstanding interaction and the right backdrop for your traveling experience. In addition, it is intuitive to use and features menu navigation.



2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Photos

2022 BMW K 1600 GT / GTL Videos

2022 BMW K 1600 GT | Worth Upgrading From 1250 RT?

2022 BMW K 1600 GTL first ride | Better than before?