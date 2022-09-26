Concept Corner: The HYDRA, ‘A Design Study in Hydrogen Power Trains’

Is it just me or are motorcycle concepts and renderings gradually shifting closer to the real deal?

In a stunning bit of cinematics, three men – Anton Brousseau, Andre Taylforth, and Anton Guzhov – have debuted a concept showing the potential of a hydrogen machine if it were on two wheels.

The agenda?

To “‘explore a hydrogen platform and see how far we could push it” – and the results are a very nice balance of grungy/gorgeous they’re calling, ‘The HYDRA.’

The Hydra, a hydrogen machine designed by Anton Brousseau, Andre Taylforth, and Anton Guzhov. Media sourced from Youtube.

“Although none of us are practicing engineers, we still incorporated our thoughts about hydrogen platforms into our proposed package,” explains Brousseau in a report from MCN.

“For example, we were greatly inspired by micro-oceanic exploratory vehicles due to their compact hydrogen fuel cell technologies and long distance ranges.”

“We had to consider both real world limitations (i.e. ergonomics and homologation standards), which are a reality to production bikes today, while also exaggerating areas of the bike to better communicate the visual language.”

The HYDRA showcases a single hydrogen tank, inserted through the center of the bike, contributing to the machine’s balance and weight-centric scoot, with the transparent bodywork, extended swingers and chunky front forks adding to the scratched-up, steampunk appeal.

Despite the bike herself not being available to the market proper, Andre mentions that the trio has been approached by multiple brands to create the HYDRA – something that may, in fact, be a possibility in the future….after a bit of reworking, that is.

“Understandably, since we are all designers we may be guilty of pushing further on design than attempting true practicality,” Andre laughs.

“It would be a dream come true to actualize the Hydra bike and we are open to that possibility. But, we also understand realistically we would need a more robustly engineered platform and better consideration for homologation/ergonomics standards.”

What do you think?

Comment down below