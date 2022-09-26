Concept Corner: The HYDRA, ‘A Design Study in Hydrogen Power Trains’

Is it just me or are motorcycle concepts and renderings gradually shifting closer to the real deal?
In a stunning bit of cinematics, three men – Anton Brousseau, Andre Taylforth, and Anton Guzhov – have debuted a concept showing the potential of a hydrogen machine if it were on two wheels.
The agenda?
To “‘explore a hydrogen platform and see how far we could push it” – and the results are a very nice balance of grungy/gorgeous they’re calling, ‘The HYDRA.’
“Although none of us are practicing engineers, we still incorporated our thoughts about hydrogen platforms into our proposed package,” explains Brousseau in a report from MCN.
“For example, we were greatly inspired by micro-oceanic exploratory vehicles due to their compact hydrogen fuel cell technologies and long distance ranges.”
“We had to consider both real world limitations (i.e. ergonomics and homologation standards), which are a reality to production bikes today, while also exaggerating areas of the bike to better communicate the visual language.”
The HYDRA showcases a single hydrogen tank, inserted through the center of the bike, contributing to the machine’s balance and weight-centric scoot, with the transparent bodywork, extended swingers and chunky front forks adding to the scratched-up, steampunk appeal.
Despite the bike herself not being available to the market proper, Andre mentions that the trio has been approached by multiple brands to create the HYDRA – something that may, in fact, be a possibility in the future….after a bit of reworking, that is.
“Understandably, since we are all designers we may be guilty of pushing further on design than attempting true practicality,” Andre laughs.
“It would be a dream come true to actualize the Hydra bike and we are open to that possibility. But, we also understand realistically we would need a more robustly engineered platform and better consideration for homologation/ergonomics standards.”
What do you think?
What do you think?