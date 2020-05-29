Competition Werks Will Soon Have a Triumph Rocket 3 Slip-On Exhaust

Make the Beast Roar

Triumph’s new Rocket 3 power cruiser is an insane machine that puts out high power (more than 71 percent power than its rivals) and high levels of comfort. It’s a much-needed giant step forward from the previous Rocket 3. Despite the new Rocket 3 still being very new, Competition Werks already has a design for a slip-on exhaust for the beastly machine, according to a release on Motorcycle.com.

Made from hand-welded 304 stainless steel tubing, the exhaust is said to take several pounds off the bike. The exhaust will slip on the stock bike with minimal modifications and should help the engine do its thing a little better than it already does. Competition Werks doesn’t say much about the new exhaust system at this time, but the company published a post about it on its Instagram page with a video.

If you’re one of the folks that wants more info on this upcoming slip-on exhaust, then Competition Werks suggests you subscribe to its newsletter to learn more. The company will trickle out more info over the coming weeks. If you don’t want to subscribe to the newsletter, you can just check back here on Web Bike World. If I hear more about it, I’ll report it.