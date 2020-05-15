Jay Leno Rides the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3

The Power Cruiser Doesn’t Disappoint

The Triumph Rocket 3 is a motorcycle that should thrill you. I almost named it my pick for the motorcycle of the year, and Jim Pruner told me he would have made it his choice. Recently, Jay Leno had a chance to take the Rocket 3 out for a ride and see what it’s all about on his show Jay Leno’s Garage. The big power cruiser doesn’t seem to disappoint him.

Leno says he likes the riding position of the bike. He said he loves the look of a cafe racer motorcycle, but he just can’t do the hunched over riding position anymore, and he finds the seating position of the Rocket 3 to be just right. Pair that with the giant 2,458cc three-cylinder engine (the biggest motorcycle engine in production right now) and all the torque and power that comes out of it, and you have a really enjoyable motorcycle.

He also said he was impressed with the weight distribution of the bike. It’s a big motorcycle, but he said it still feels very maneuverable. He also said that the three-cylinder engine was surprisingly smooth. He called it a great compromise if you want the power of a sportbike and the comfort of a cruiser. You can check out the full episode below where he talks to Lance Jones the communications supervisor for Triumph Motorcycles USA.