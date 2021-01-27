Check out this New Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo!

The Bike Even Comes With Its Own Racing Series!

Aprilia has been busy at work filling in the gaps of their motorcycle line-up with the addition of their new lineup of 660 motorcycles. The RS 660 debuted late last year, and we just got recent news of the Tuono 660 being thrown into the mix. Now, it’s the RS 660 Trofeo race bike’s turn; a track-only RS 660 with all of the fast bits you would expect to find on a proper race bike.

To transform the RS 660 into a proper track monster, Aprilia did away with the headlights, plate hanger, signals, and power-limiting Euro 5 reg exhaust system. We now find a screamin’ SC-Project exhaust system mounted under the newly deleted passenger seat. The plastics have been outfitted in a special racing livery that integrates copycat headlights (that aren’t actually there) much like Nascars have. Stickers; nice Lightning Mcqueen! At the moment, we aren’t sure how much power this new exhaust will add into the mix and we also have no idea whether or not Aprilia has gone into the engine and modified anything or not.

The suspension gets the expected Ohlins treatment for better control and feel of the track.

Along with this motorcycle, Aprilia will be hosting a six-race championship series to compliment the Trofeo. The races will follow the 2021 CIV racing season and will be scattered across Italy at some of the countries finest race tracks such as Imola, Mugello, Misano, and Vellalunga. If you’re not a professional race driver, have no fear; Aprilia is planning to split these races into two separate categories with one division for professional riders and the other for club man.