Could the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo Get its Own Racing Series?

Recently our sister publication Motorbike Writer published a story about the fact that Aprilia test rider Tommaso Marcon recently posted a picture to his Instagram that showed a special track-prepped version of the new RS 660. This bike was called the RS 660 Trofeo and there are rumors out there that it could get its own one-model racing series.

The image was posted to SC-Project’s Facebook page, too with the caption “First test for the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo with @tommasomarcon, Aprilia Tester and MotoE rider!”

It’s not unheard of for Aprilia to do a track-only motorcycle. The company does this sort of thing all of the time. However, what’s interesting is that almost as soon as the images surfaced on the web, people started gossiping about the possibility of a new one-model racing series that utilized the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo.

This would be a bunch of riders all out there on their middleweight Aprilias duking it out. While it sounds fantastic, it’s worth noting that this is nothing more than speculation on the part of some journalists and many Aprilia fans. However, it’s something I could totally see happening.

The images showing the bike do say “coming soon” so we will likely hear more about this in the near future. I’ll keep an eye out for any developments.