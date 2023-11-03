Yamaha Releases Statement Clarifying Joint Venture with CFMoto

A month ago, we covered Yamaha’s intentions to build with CFMoto for China’s markets. The joint venture was christened the “Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor Company,” with the original press release detailing the following:

Yamaha Motor has positioned China as one of its important production and sales bases and will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward with the aim of further raising competitiveness.” – Yamaha Motor Company

While we were happy for the joint venture’s continual successes, certain questions remained unanswered.

Was Yamaha going to make motorcycles with CFMoto for American markets?

We leave below Yamaha’s public response, a clarification piece published to Visordown:

“Following up the Yamaha Motor – CFMoto joint venture announced on September 15th by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor would like to clarify that the collaboration solely consists of an industrial cooperation to manufacture vehicles in China, for the Chinese market. Yamaha Motor has positioned China as one of its important production and sales brs, and this joint venture is premised on the acquisition of the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other laws and regulations. Beyond that, Yamaha Motor will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward with the aim of further raising competitiveness, but no other cooperations are at present in place.”

Currently, the Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor Company will be staying in China’s markets – and while “vehicles” are stated in the above blurb, the primary task for Zhuzhou CF Yamaha Motor Company is confirmed to be “the ‘Production and sale of motorcycles.”

We still don’t know the displacement of these bikes being created, but seeing as Chongqing Jianshe Mechanical and Electric Co.’s business dealt in small-capacity scoots prior to the company equity transferral to CFMoto (here’s that press release), we’re thinking CFMoto and Yamaha will keep things small…. For now.

