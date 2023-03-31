Celebrate Milwaukee Day with Harley-Davidson

When we Google “what do you call someone from Wisconsin,” here’s what comes up:

Wisconsinites

Cheeseheads

Sconnies

Notable citizens of Milwaukee

The “Midwest Nice” malfunction

However you identify, we hope y’all enjoy the upcoming festivities – because on April 14th, gentlefolk from across the country will be celebrating Wisconsin Day with their friendly neighborhood bike brand, Harley-Davidson!

A Harley bike enjoying a sunny scoot. Media sourced from H-D.

The company’s recent press release tells us that the hub for the annual commemoration will be hosted at the Harley-Davidson Museum at 6th & Canal, Milwaukee, USA. Tickets will be priced at a stunning $4.14 when you purchase online, so if you’re in the area, be sure to tour the halls of “Milwaukee’s most famous export.”

“The first 120 folks who make their way to MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant will receive a complimentary special koozie as well as tickets to this year’s Wisconsin State Fair,” adds the press release.

“The first beer from the keg, compliments of Lakefront Brewery, is on us, too (while supplies last) – At 4:14 p.m., everyone will raise a glass as emcee Matt Mueller from OnMilwaukee leads the official city toast (‘414! Let’s have one more!’).”

Harley’s 2021 Sportster S. Media sourced from H-D.

With MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant also showing off a special 4.14 lb. burger and the restaurant’s famous all-you-can-eat fish fry (and the option of cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery just around the corner), it sounds like H-D’s got you covered.

Now all that’s left to work on is that local accent (which you don’t have, right?).