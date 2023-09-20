Cardo Comes Through with a PACKTALK EDGE Half-Helmet Kit + Shoei Adapter Kit

Big news: Cardo’s just expanded helmet compatibility with a half-helmet accessory kit AND an additional Shoei adapter kit!

The update comes in response to requests from Cardo users who wanted more accessibility and versatility – and Cardo delivered the following:

Cardo’s new Half-Helmet accessory kit. Media sourced from Cardo.

Cardo Half-Helmet Accessory Kit

Compatible with the PACKTALK EDGE, NEO and Custom, showing off “shorter and more compact speaker cable and a pre-connected microphone-to-cradle set-up”

Long boom microphone with integrated PT Edge glue plate (same length as current PT Bold half-helmet microphone)

Modified PACKTALK EDGE cradle preinstalled on the A long boom microphone

Clamp

Alcohol cleaning pads

Alternative large boom microphone sponge (in addition to the standard small sponge preinstalled on the microphone)

Half helmet Installation guide

SHOEI HELMET ADAPTER. Media sourced from Cardo.

Cardo Shoei Helmet Adapter Kit

Mounting point compatible with Shoei Neotec 2, GT-Air 2 and J-Cruise 2 lids

Built for PACKTALK EDGE, NEO, AND CUSTOM users, “utilizing Shoei’s pre-engineered mounting area to offer riders more freedom in their choice of communication systems.”

Naturally, Cardo’s Chief Marketing Officer is super excited about the tech availability to our markets:

For our riders choosing to wear an open-face helmet, our new PACKTALK Half Helmet Audio Kit provides convenient compatibility and accessibility to the industry’s top helmet communicators.” – an Emodi, Cardo Chief Marketing Officer (Cardo Systems)

Expect the new PACKTALK Half Helmet Kit to be available at an MSRP of $59.95, while the Shoei Adapter Kit is priced at a VERY reasonable MSRP of $19.95.

What do you think of Cardo’s new goodies?