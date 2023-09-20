Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Cardo Comes Through with a PACKTALK EDGE Half-Helmet Kit + Shoei Adapter Kit

Cardo's new SHOEI HELMET ADAPTER and Half-Helmet accessory kit. Media sourced from Cardo.
Big news: Cardo’s just expanded helmet compatibility with a half-helmet accessory kit AND an additional Shoei adapter kit!

The update comes in response to requests from Cardo users who wanted more accessibility and versatility – and Cardo delivered the following:

Cardo's new Half-Helmet accessory kit. Media sourced from Cardo.
Cardo Half-Helmet Accessory Kit

  • Compatible with the PACKTALK EDGE, NEO and Custom, showing off “shorter and more compact speaker cable and a pre-connected microphone-to-cradle set-up”
  • Long boom microphone with integrated PT Edge glue plate (same length as current PT Bold half-helmet microphone)
  • Modified PACKTALK EDGE cradle preinstalled on the A long boom microphone
  • Clamp
  • Alcohol cleaning pads
  • Alternative large boom microphone sponge (in addition to the standard small sponge preinstalled on the microphone)
  • Half helmet Installation guide
Cardo's new SHOEI HELMET ADAPTER. Media sourced from Cardo.
Cardo Shoei Helmet Adapter Kit

  • Mounting point compatible with Shoei Neotec 2, GT-Air 2 and J-Cruise 2 lids
  • Built for PACKTALK EDGE, NEO, AND CUSTOM users, “utilizing Shoei’s pre-engineered mounting area to offer riders more freedom in their choice of communication systems.”

A rider using Cardo systems. Media sourced from Cardo.

Naturally, Cardo’s Chief Marketing Officer is super excited about the tech availability to our markets:

For our riders choosing to wear an open-face helmet, our new PACKTALK Half Helmet Audio Kit provides convenient compatibility and accessibility to the industry’s top helmet communicators.”

– an Emodi, Cardo Chief Marketing Officer (Cardo Systems)

Expect the new PACKTALK Half Helmet Kit to be available at an MSRP of $59.95, while the Shoei Adapter Kit is priced at a VERY reasonable MSRP of $19.95.

What do you think of Cardo’s new goodies?

*Media provided by Cardo Systems*