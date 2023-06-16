Can-Am Partners Up with The Shoe Surgeon for Custom Bikes and Shoes

Before you sits a pretty example of how rev-happy partnerships continue to push our good bikes to the cutting edge of today’s trends.

Today, we talk about bikes with three wheels – the custom kind.

Can-Am’s new partnership with LA’s “The Shoe Surgeon” pushes the limits of creativity to celebrate inclusivity, heritage, and the love of the ride… literally. Each bike/shoe pair has taken one of those as a theme.

Let’s take a look at what they’ve punted out, shall we?

2023 Can-Am X Shoe Surgeon “Inclusivity” Theme

For this build, inclusivity meant using multiple colors of the palette for the ultimate devotion to diversity. We’re told different leathers were used for this project, and the end result is something that’s as beautiful as it is multi-colored.

2023 Can-Am X Shoe Surgeon “Can-Am Heritage” Theme

Celebrating 50 years of Can-Am through “premium leather, exotic and textural finish materials, precision craftsmanship, and luxurious details.”

Dark, rich textures black out the majority of this theme, with luxurious accents in gold and the occasional pop of red playing carpe diem.

The shoes got the same treatment, of course.

2023 Can-Am X Shoe Surgeon “The Love of the Ride” Theme

The “Love of the Ride” marries “padded quilting textures that symbolize the peace of mind of riding on three wheels” with a pink, fun-loving aesthetic – the perfect way to herald the coming of summer.

Naturally, we have a couple of verbiage clumps from the relevant governing bodies:

“This collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon is an example of our mission to change the face of riding. We are connecting two different communities by designing something unique to help transform a mindset and share our passion for riding.”

– Anne-Marie LaBerge, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP

“My love for creating goes beyond sneakers. I love all powersports – whether it’s riding motorcycles, 3-wheelers, off-roading, or on water. Partnering with Can-Am is an opportunity to put our touch on a different canvas. Each bike design reflects and honors our brand’s heritage: the power of creating, embracing individuality that celebrates our differences, and finding community through self-expression. This is the heart of our craft and riding.”

– Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon

What do you think of Can-Am’s new collaboration?