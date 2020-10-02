Can-Am Is Successfully Attracting Younger Riders and Continues to Expand in 2021

The #1 Brand in the Three-Wheel Market

Can-Am recently invited us to a virtual press conference where the company showed off what it’s doing in 2021 and beyond. The company also discussed the fact that it has managed to attract new, younger, and more diverse riders into the industry. This is an important feat, seeing as how this is the goal of so many motorcycle and powersports companies today.

“We believe that the open road should be open to all,” said Josée Perreault, SVP of Can-Am On-Road at BRP. “Those aren’t just words. It doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced rider or a rookie, what your ethnic background is, or if you’re a man or a woman. Everyone should be able to experience the incredible fun and freedom of riding. Our vehicles and our approach are centered in that, which is why we continue to outpace other well-known, iconic brands.”

Can-Am shared some very interesting stats, including the following:

~32% of Can-Am On-Road vehicle owners are female, compared to less than 20% of current riders in the motorcycle industry as of 2020.

Can-Am collaborates with more than 150 riding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada as part of its Can-Am Rider Education Program (REP); 80% of the 28,000+ participants who’ve completed the REP since 2016 did not have previously have a license to ride

Close to 50% of Can-Am Ryker vehicle owners come from diverse communities

The three-wheel lineup from Can-Am consists mainly of two trikes: the Ryker and the Spyder. The Can–Am Ryker is the more affordable, sporty, and more customizable of the two. The Spyder is more of a touring machine and designed to provide riders with something that’s fun and extremely comfortable. The Spyder RT is the ultimate touring machine, whereas the Spyder F3 is a bit more of a muscular cruiser.

As an addition to the lineup this year, Can-Am has a new Spyder called the Sea-to-Sky. It’s a 2021 model only and features new wheels, trims, and badging for a unique premium look, as well as adaptive foam seats that reduce pressure points during longer rides.

The Ryker is really a big deal right now it sounds like for Can-Am. The company is managing to reach a whole new group of riders with its offering. Here are some notable stats on the model:

54% are new to the sport

36% are female

72% are under the age of 55

48% come from diverse communities

Can-Am’s Programs

The bigger part of the equation for Can-Am is the community it has built around its products. Two things stand out: the company’s rider education program—which has brought over 30,000 new riders into the fold—and the Women’s Mentorship Program—which has over 6,000 members and continues to grow.

According to Brittany Morrow, who is a mentor in the program (and a WBW contributor), the program is an important part of what makes Can-Am’s efforts special. “It does create the welcoming environment that so many women deserve,” she said during the presentation.

Marrow said she was skeptical of the three-wheeled machines at first but has decided the motorcycling industry needs to be inclusive. She also said that riding the three-wheeled machines is still very fun. “Trying the Ryker really opened my eyes.”

Both she and Tom Dorcey (the founder and director of the Spyder Owners and Ryders group said they’ve seen more and more Can-Ams included in regular groups of motorcycles and the bikes are quickly becoming more widely accepted.

Can-Am has been gaining market share in an industry that’s shrinking. Its inclusive approach and strategy to reach out to new people—folks who have never ridden—minorities, and women. Appears to be working. It’s an approach that more motorcycle company should try to emulate.

The folks from Can-Am did say there would be opportunities to get in the saddle of their machines. So, with any luck, Jim, myself, Brittany, or one of our other contributors will be able to give you some up-close and personal experiences soon.