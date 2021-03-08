Can-Am Celebrates International Women’s Day!

Can-Am has decided to honor the celebration by offering $100,000 to the Women of On-Road program. This program will help spearhead projects that empower women within the riding community. This campaign will help increase awareness, challenge the “biker” stereotype, and make the riding community an inclusive atmosphere for women every day of the year.

An official statement from Can-Am On-Road:

This one is for all of the women who have been told you’re too old, too young, too weak, too inexperienced, or simply too much to handle. The open road doesn’t discriminate and neither do we. This is our promise to you.

We believe the road has the power to empower; to inspire, to awaken something within all of us. That sense of freedom belongs to everyone regardless of race, age, gender, or background. There is a new generation of riders emerging and they are as diverse as the highways, backroads, and uncharted pathways upon which they embark upon, and that is why Can-Am is committed to breaking down the barriers restricting marginalized groups, including women, from riding the open road free from discrimination and inequity.

We are committed to addressing the staggering deficit of women riders in the riding community, increasing the ratio of Can-Am Ryker women riders to 40%. We will do so by supporting groups and projects that help empower women riders through Can-Am’s Women of On-Road via our Giving Back to Our Community initiative and provide new educational resources such as training videos, local ride guides, access to womens’ riding groups, and much more, all available through our hub canamonroad.com/women.

We’ve got miles to go, there’s no doubt about it. But we’re on this ride with you and the road ahead is bright.

Let’s ride.