Carwow’s latest video features an intense drag race starring the Suzuki Hayabusa, alongside the Koenigsegg Agera RST and Tesla Model S Plaid. The Agera RST, valued at $4.5 million, boasts 1,341 horsepower. The Tesla Model S Plaid delivers over 1,000 horsepower, while the Hayabusa impresses with 375 horsepower. Watch the video to find out who came out on top!