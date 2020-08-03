Cake Is Shipping Kalk INK Motorcycles Worldwide

They’re Out There

Cake revealed the more affordable version of its electric motorcycle a while back. It’s called the Kalk INK and the Kalk INK SL (street legal). It looks like a killer ride, and now the bikes are officially shipping worldwide.

The announcements of the Kalk INK and the Kalk INK SL were staggered a bit. This was likely a strategic move and an operationally smart move. Now that orders are in, the company has started shipping the bikes as of late July. The direct-to-consumer model the company is using is a smart one, and we should start seeing these bikes out and about soon.

“The Kalk INK platform is a freeride dream. It is truly exciting to expand CAKE’s product line-up with a no-compromise, premium bike that has the potential of reaching an audience that is beyond our current customer base,” said CAKE founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn. “With the Kalk INK series of motorbikes, we’re on a journey of inviting and inspiring new users to the surreal experience of flying down a trail with ease—without polluting or disturbing.”

The Kalk INK is essentially the other Kalk bikes from Cake but with some downgraded equipment to keep costs down. The good news is that the powertrain and the overall design of the bike have stayed the same, so you still get a winning (and extremely fun) package from the electric motorcycle manufacturer.