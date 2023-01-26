Caberg Debuts the New Horus X/Horus X Road

Our favorite Lombardy-based helmet manufacturers have chucked out a new offering to the Powersports masses – and, as per usual, we have double P/J approval to ogle.

Meet the 2023 Horus X, a flip-up helmet touted by Caberg as “designed to meet the needs of those who love to go on long journeys but also for those who use their motorbike or scooter to get around in urban and extra-urban travel.”

Caberg’s new Horus X / Horus X Road. Media sourced from Caberg.

This lid sports identical safety homologation regardless of whether you prefer the chin guard open or closed – and thanks to a rotating point on the chin guard, riding flipped up is all the more solid and compact an experience, too.

Caberg’s new Horus X / Horus X Road. Media sourced from Caberg.

According to the relevant press release, Caberg’s Horus X features adjustable ventilation via a unit on the chin, a larger intake on top, and two outflow vents at the helmet’s rear.

The interior lining is removable and washable, and the ability to use Bluetooth with this lid is accentuated by the brand’s Caberg Pro Speak Evo communication system.

Caberg’s new Horus X / Horus X Road. Media sourced from Caberg.

Expect this helmet to weigh in at 1.65kg, with sizing available in XS, S, M, L and XL, and a quadri-lovely bunch of colors for each member of the range:

Horus X

Matt Black

Metallic white

Matt Blue Yama

Matt Grey Kamo

The Horus X Road also comes in a lovely Pink/Black, Matte Black/Gloss Black, Yellow Florescent/Black, and a very Bavarian Cobalt/Red/White/Light Blue.

Here’s an idea of the pricing:

Pricing for the Caberg Horus X / Road. Media sourced from Caberg.

What do you think of Caberg’s Flip-Up helmet? Comment down below, subscribe for updates, smack that button at the top of the page for the best ad-free reading this side of the internet, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.