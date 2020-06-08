Buy This Norton Domiracer for $76,000

Have an extra $76,000 Around?

Norton might be having some troubles, but the company’s bikes are still coveted and demand a high price. Case in point is this Norton Domiracer that’s up for sale at We Sell Classic Bikes. The motorcycle is listed for $76,000. The bike is number 46 of only 50 ever made. It has never been registered, according to the listing.

Offered for sale in the UK, the motorcycle is one of the rarer machines that Norton produced around this time period. It features the 961cc parallel-twin-engine and has a specially designed for this particular model featherbed tubular frame.

When the Domiracer came out it took the classic cafe racer styling into the modern age. It harkened back to the classic Norton racing machines that competed in the 1960s. According to Silodrome, the Domiracer came to be after the company took ideas from the staff of the company. From there the head designer Simon Skinner and his team crafted the bike.

The bike has Ohlins forks, an Ohlins mono-shock rear unit and Brembo brakes up-front and in the rear. The bikes are said to be excellent to ride, with very good handling. For $76,000 it had better be. The price you see this one listed for is more expensive than others I have seen, but with only 50 ever having been produced, it’s not exactly a shocker.