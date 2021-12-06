Deals We Love This Week: Over 60% Off Bull-it Motorcycle Pants

Another week; another incredible deal from our friends at Revzilla. This time around, they’re offering more than 60% off select Bull-it men’s and women’s motorcycle riding pants—and we’re here to seat to it that you have the skinny (jeans) on some of the best options.

These prices might seam too good to be true, but they’re not—and there’s more where they came from. Click here to see the full list.

Select Men’s Bull-it Motorcycle Pants Over 60% Off

Bull-it SR6 Cargo Easy Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

Are they jeans or cargo pants? With protection like this, who cares? Built with a slim, straight fit, these riding pants offer 6.26 seconds of abrasion protection in a slide—that’s more than cowhide, for the record. These pants also come with a thermal barrier inside to prevent road friction from causing heat transfer, and have numerous cargo-style pockets.

Bull-it SR6 Sidewinder Jeans



Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $49.95 (72% Off)

Able to fit inside or outside any boot with ease, these riding jeans fit slim at the hips, thighs, and waist. They also offer over 6 seconds of abrasion protection (all the SR6 products do), and have a water-repellent finish as well to keep you dry on those rainy rides.

Bull-it SR6 Easy Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (63% Off)

These casual-looking riding jeans give you all the abrasion-resistance of the other SR6 products on this list, but with a far more laid-back style and plenty of comfort. Don’t let the understated good looks fool you, though—60% of the insides are covered with a Covec impact and abrasion protection layer, and there are pockets for optional CE armor in the knees and hips. Bottom line These are some tough jeans.

Select Women’s Bull-it Motorcycle Pants Over 60% Off

Bull-it SR6 Slim Women’s Jeans



Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $49.95 (74% Off)

Sporting the SR6 line’s signature abrasion-resistance and adding a water-repellent finish, these slim-cut women’s motorcycle riding jeans offer the perfect balance of protection, versatility, and style. With built-in knee and hip pockets for optional CE armor, you’ll be able to make them even tougher—and the Covec thermal barrier on the inside makes it much less likely you’ll get burned by the road if your bike goes down.

Bull-it SR6 Flex Women’s Jeans



Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $49.95 (72% Off)

Snug through the waist, hip, and thighs, but straight throughout the leg and ending in a mild boot cut, these jeans fit best tucked into the tops of your riding boots as you bomb down the highway. Interestingly, these are one of the few products on this list to feature the appearance of more casual denim with a water-repellent finish to ward off the elements on damp days. They also include pockets for optional CE-rated knee and hip armor.

Bull-it Fury II Jeggings

Regular Price: $179.95, Sale Price: $69.95 (61% Off)

Okay, hear us out on this one. Motorcycle jeggings? Yeah, you got that right. And what’s even more surprising is that these jeggings (!!!) absolutely rule. Containing Covec technology to offer abrasion protection and featuring a high waist for maximum coverage, the Bull-it Fury II Jeggings also have removable CE Level 2 knee armor. We dare you to find a tougher pair of jeggings anywhere.

