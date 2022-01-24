Motorcycle NewsBMW MotorradElectric MotorcyclesIndustry News & Events

BMW: Plans For Electrification Include Fossil Fuel Phase-Out For 2030

A view of a new design patent for an electric motorcycle from BMW Motorrad

Our favorite Bavarian bike manufacturers are planning for a fully electric future for 2030 – and with over a million of their electric bikes sold to date, it appears that BMW Motorrad’s plans for an aggressive shift to full electrification are well-matched by the current demand for their machines.

BMW's new electric scooter variant

Source: CNET

The report from RideApart tells us more – namely, that BMW’s goals on the road to full electrification are as follows: 

  • Double electrified vehicle sales in 2022 (compared to 2021)

  • Sell two million electrified vehicles by 2023

  • Sell two million fully-electric vehicles by 2025.

  • Shift half of all BMW Group sales to fully-electric vehicles by 2030.

  • Deliver ten million fully-electric vehicles to customers over the next decade

A view of a new design patent for an electric motorcycle from BMW Motorrad

Source: YouTube

To reach these high-aspiring goals (move over, Harley), we’re told that “BMW Group is also partnering with high-power charging networks Ionity and Digital Charging Solutions along with eRoaming platform Hubject.” 

The end result? High-tech, well-tuned machines for the future – and BMW’s Group Head of Strategic Product Management, Dr. Andreas Aumann, can’t wait to give us the end result.

A view of a new design patent for an electric motorcycle from BMW Motorrad

Source: NewAtlas

“Electromobility needs holistic thinking and implementation,” he says. 

“That is why we don’t just offer our customers highly attractive electrified cars; we also make sure charging is easy and convenient.”

Source: RideApart

The report also states that (thanks to BMW’s charging partnerships) we are currently at 298,946 charge points, made accessible to the motorcycle community across Europe – and with more to come, we’re excited to see what jazzy, neoteric machines will line up to take a charge or two in the coming decade. 

What do you think? Drop a comment below – we love hearing from you.

Stay tuned for other updates on 2022’s emerging bike lineups, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from CycleWorld*

