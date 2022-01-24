BMW: Plans For Electrification Include Fossil Fuel Phase-Out For 2030

Our favorite Bavarian bike manufacturers are planning for a fully electric future for 2030 – and with over a million of their electric bikes sold to date, it appears that BMW Motorrad’s plans for an aggressive shift to full electrification are well-matched by the current demand for their machines.
Source: CNET
The report from RideApart tells us more – namely, that BMW’s goals on the road to full electrification are as follows:
-
Double electrified vehicle sales in 2022 (compared to 2021)
-
Sell two million electrified vehicles by 2023
-
Sell two million fully-electric vehicles by 2025.
-
Shift half of all BMW Group sales to fully-electric vehicles by 2030.
-
Deliver ten million fully-electric vehicles to customers over the next decade
Source: YouTube
To reach these high-aspiring goals (move over, Harley), we’re told that “BMW Group is also partnering with high-power charging networks Ionity and Digital Charging Solutions along with eRoaming platform Hubject.”
The end result? High-tech, well-tuned machines for the future – and BMW’s Group Head of Strategic Product Management, Dr. Andreas Aumann, can’t wait to give us the end result.
Source: NewAtlas
“Electromobility needs holistic thinking and implementation,” he says.
“That is why we don’t just offer our customers highly attractive electrified cars; we also make sure charging is easy and convenient.”
Source: RideApart
The report also states that (thanks to BMW’s charging partnerships) we are currently at 298,946 charge points, made accessible to the motorcycle community across Europe – and with more to come, we’re excited to see what jazzy, neoteric machines will line up to take a charge or two in the coming decade.
