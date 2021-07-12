BMW Performance Center Has Riding Courses For Every Motorcyclist

Way down, south of dear Carolina, comes a motorcycle course to Greer, SC.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane – it’s BMW, and they slapped the state with a fully stacked motorcycle course stuffed with the world’s best of the best.

This past Sunday, the BMW Performance Center housed the BMW U.S. Rider Academy – a closed course that helped riders master the fundamentals of riding, from straight-line riding to shifting, turning, and stopping.

Wendy Naessens, a Junior instructor for the BMW U.S. Riders Academy, says that the Academy has “over 130 acres of play zone, some of the most amazing instructors in the world and a facility that is second to none.”

Beyond the basic Motorcycle Safety Foundations courses, BMW’s Academy also hosts track courses, private one-on-ones, on-road advanced technical classes, and a unique class led by women for women.

The USRA Authority Course – made available at select locations – has also been popular since government officers and security professionals need the skillsets required by LEO to assist in tight turns, slow speed navigation, sightlines, and safety.

With the completion of a motorcycle safety course with BMW, riders can take advantage of a discount on a new bike.

Save your pennies, and check out their website for applicable locations.