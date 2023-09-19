BMW M1000RR Drag Races A BMW M5 CS

The team at carwow organized a drag race between two BMW machines to determine which one is faster.

Starting with the BMW M1000RR, it features a 999cc four-stroke inline four-cylinder engine with liquid/oil cooling capable of producing 212 HP of power at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 11,000 rpm. BMW claims it can accelerate to 62 mph in 3.1 seconds while reaching a top speed of 189 mph.

Like the M 1000 RR, the BMW M5 CS is no slouch. The M5 Competition is equipped with a 4.4-liter, turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 625 horsepower. This power is distributed to all four wheels, enabling it to accelerate from 0-60 in just 3.3 seconds. With twice the grip and over three times as many horsepower, the odds are clearly in favor of the M5 CS.

However, it’s worth mentioning that the bike has the advantage when it comes to weight. Even with a driver, the weight of the BMW M 1000 RR remains just over 661 pounds, while the 635 hp BMW M5 CS has to move approximately 4,189 pounds.

Based on the numbers alone, it’s evident that the car holds the advantage over the bike in terms of power output. But does this translate to victory in the actual race? Watch the video to find out!