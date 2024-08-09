Biltwell Gringo SV Helmet Review

Breakdown Recently updated to Biltwell’s classic motorcycle helmet product line in 2023 is the Gringo SV. This retro aesthetic helmet offers high-level protection, world-class comfort, function, and style while maintaining a competitive price. Build Quality 85 Fit & Comfort 80 Protection 95 Noise Management 85 Value for Money 95 Pros Unique retro cafe racer style design that provides a classic motorcycle aesthetic Wide variety of color options Certified helmet to US DOT FMVSS No. 218 / ECE 22.06 standards Competitive price point Great ventilation with different positions to change the airflow Comfortable to wear for long periods (once the correct cheek pads are inserted) Many different-sized cheek pads are available to tailor the fit Liner is easy to install and remove Great visibility Solid hinge system for visor Cons Poor visor seal which allows for air leakage and loud wind noise Heavy helmet Sizing is tricky The helmet fogs up easily Awkward helmet visor locking system The double-D fastener button is difficult to do and undo 88 Buy Now RevZilla Biltwell

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the Gringo SV Helmet by Biltwell:

The Gringo SV retail for $299.99

Retro cafe racer helmet offers protection while also providing great style

The design of the helmet is classic and is offered in 8 standard and unique colors

The Gringo SV helmet fits small out of the box, in order to correct this you can either size up or order smaller cheek pads

Once the helmet is tailored to fit your head perfectly, it is very comfortable to wear for long periods of time

CE-certified, injection-molded polycarbonate shield claims to be anti-fog and anti-scratch but that isn’t the case, I found the helmet to fog up easily and scratch on its chrome seal

US DOT FMVSS No. 218 compliant & ECE R22.06 certified ensuring your noggin is safe

The large visor allows for great visibility & the rugged hinge hardware with robust detents allows you to ride with the shield open

Fantastic airflow from the addition of front, side, and rear vent ports to the Gringo S shell.

The visor locking system and double d fastener need to be improved

Biltwell Gringo SV

As a motorcycle enthusiast, one does not simply own ONE helmet. For this very reason, I decided to scour the internet in search of a new helmet that could change my riding gear aesthetic while maintaining safety. I am currently using the Scorpion Exo R1 Air which is a sportier-styled helmet.

For my second helmet, the idea was to find something that expressed a classic motorcycle aesthetic that matched my bike. Among the top recommended retro full-face helmets was the… *insert drumroll* Gringo SV! This helmet instantly caught my attention with its beautiful design, clean chrome accents, and unique colorway options.

With thousands of positive reviews online, I was itching to get my hands on one to put to the test. I reached out to Biltwell and they were kind enough to send me one in the gloss black color. Continue reading as I take you through a detailed review of the last month’s testing of this classic dome to find out if the Gringo SV is worth the hype.

If you're like I was and find yourself in the early stages of buying a new helmet and are stumped with where to start, check out our Motorcycle Helmet Buyer's Guide.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box the helmet had that brand new liner smell. I hesitated to pick it up as it was so shiny and clean, the helmet was even more beautiful in person. I could see that this was a premium-quality lid that accurately reflected its price tag.

After I stopped drooling, I slipped on the helmet to see how it fit. Unfortunately, it was very tight to put my head inside, but I will mention later how to fix this common issue with this helmet!

On my first ride with the Gringo SV I could instantly tell this wasn’t the dome I had been used to riding with. The key differences I noticed were the weight increase, how noisy it was, the superb ventilation, my increased visibility, and the visor fog.

Retro Cafe Racer Style Design

The Gringo SV Helmet is a part of Biltwell’s vintage/urban lifestyle line of products. It is the updated version of the much loved Gringo S helmet with the main difference being the addition of 5 vents (which we will discuss later). This helmet is offered in 8 colorways. 4 are your standard colors; matte black, gloss black, gloss white, and gloss storm grey. Then there are 4 really fun colors; metallic red, metallic grape, metallic sea foam, and my personal favorite (which was out of stock) metallic sierra green. All helmets come with sleek chrome trimming except for grey.

The visor on the Gringo SV is large and has rugged hinge hardware with robust detents which allows riders to ride with the visor open without having to worry it will close shut on them. However, there are 2 nuisances I found with it.

First, the locking system for this shield is quite awkward. To unlock you have to pull it outwards and then upwards to get it over a screw/bolt that locks it into place. I was worried I was going to break it from repeatedly opening and closing. I like the way it looks aesthetically, but I’d like to see Biltwell implement a less cumbersome locking mechanism.

Secondly, the shield is advertised as having anti-scratch treatments for durability and safety, but this isn’t exactly the case. Through regular opening and closing of the visor, it scratches a long thin mark on itself and a portion of the chrome trim. This isn’t the end of the world as it doesn’t affect visibility, but it is quite annoying that wear and tear is occurring through a simple task such as this.

Inside the Gringo SV you can find your standard removable/replaceable comfort liner and cheek pads. These are constructed with fleece Lycra and open-cell foam padding to absorb and evaporate perspiration. Biltwell offers replacements on their websites if you’d like to freshen up your stinky helmet.

The chin strap features brushed fleece Lycra touchpoints for comfort. It’s soft and does not scratch or irritate the skin which makes it unnoticeable when wearing. The D-ring retention system comes with a red quick-release pull tab for speedy removal. My only complaint about the chin strap is the button is tucked way too high on the strap, it’s right against the lid which makes it a nuisance to do. I’d like to see Biltwell lower this button to make this process easier.

Design & Build Quality 85%

For some alternative helmet options check out our article: The Best Full Face Motorcycle Helmets for 2024.

What size will fit and feel the best?

My ideal helmet is lightweight, aerodynamic, and well-fitted to ensure it doesn’t obstruct my vision or limit movement. In my opinion, a premium helmet should be easily worn for long periods without experiencing aches, pains, or discomfort. It is imperative to order the correct helmet size for you. The Biltwell Gringo SV is available in a variety of sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL, 2XL.

With that being said, ordering the correct size for the Gringo SV isn’t exactly easy. While researching this helmet, I came across a lot of comments and reviews that mentioned the Gringo SV runs small, many advised to size up from what you normally wear. When I measured my big ass forehead it came out to 58cm/22.85”. This would put me under size Medium based on their sizing chart which is my normal helmet size. I also reached out to their customer support chat to get some further guidance. The quick and helpful rep from Biltwell advised me that since this is the third iteration of the helmet, their sizing has become more accurate. I decided to stick with Medium.

When the Helmet came in and I went to slip it on my head it was an EXTREMELY tight squeeze. I had to take off my earrings so they wouldn’t rip out of my earlobes. Once I got my head inside it was bearable to wear, but my cheeks were tightly squeezed. After an hour or 2 of wearing it during a ride, it was a little uncomfortable. The issue I found was the cheek pads were way too thick. It created a bunch of pressure on the front of my face while wearing and it made it difficult to get in and out of the lid. Thankfully, Biltwell also sent me thinner cheek pads so that I could tailor the fit. Please note, that these do not come with the helmet, they are an additional fee if you’d like to order. The stock pads are 24mm and I found that the 10mm pads created the perfect fit for myself.

Overall, after I made this change I could immediately feel a difference in the fitment and comfort. I could get my head in and out with ease and I could wear it for long periods without any issues. Honestly, I find it even more comfortable than my Scorpion helmet, there are no pain points after long periods of wearing it. However, I believe Biltwell needs to do a better job on their sizing as it is quite evident the community feels they run small out of the box which has resorted many to order 1 size up. The additional ability to tailor the comfort through different-sized cheek pads is great, but also can be a bit of a nuisance to through online.

Size, Fit & Comfort: 80%

High-Level Protection

Now I know we all like to buy a nice and stylish-looking helmet, but what’s the point of wearing something that looks good if it doesn’t even protect you? It is imperative to ensure that your safety is a top priority when helmet shopping.

Being a full-face helmet, the Gringo SV is going to provide more protection than an open-face or half-helmet would be able to. Full-face helmets have been shown to reduce head injuries by up to 60%. They are designed with more surface area around the face, which makes them more effective at protecting against impact forces. They also help reduce neck injuries by absorbing some force that would otherwise be transferred directly into the neck. In addition, you also will be protected from the elements such as rain, wind, debris, and dust.

The Gringo SV has been thoroughly tested and achieved US DOT FMVSS No. 218 compliant / ECE R22.06 standard certification.

The helmet also features:

New Dual Density expanded polystyrene (EPS) internal safety shell absorbs and dissipates impact energy without compromising comfort

CE-certified, injection-molded polycarbonate shield features anti-fog and anti-scratch treatments for durability and safety

Molded urethane chin bar pad dissipates energy during front impact

Overall, it is fully equipped with the necessary protection to ensure that your noggin is safe during a potential impact. Luckily enough for myself, I have yet to have to use this protection in my day-to-day riding. However, I know I am fully equipped and prepared when faced with such a scenario with Biltwells Gringo SV.

If you're enjoying what you're reading on the Biltwell Gringo SV, check out what Wade had to say about another helmet in their product line – Biltwell Lane Splitter Review: Retro-Futuristic Style & Modern Safety

Protection Rating: 100%

Visibility

As mentioned prior, the visor on the Gringo SV is large which allows for a wider peripheral vision and overall great visibility. It has rugged hinge hardware with robust detents which allows riders to ride with the visor open without having to worry if it will close shut on them. However, I do have a major nitpick with this visor.

First, it’s advertised as a CE-certified, injection-molded polycarbonate shield that features anti-fog. I found that if the weather conditions aren’t perfect, this visor fogs up pretty easily. If you’re like me and get seasonal allergies which cause you to become a chronic mouth breather at random points throughout the day, this is an issue. As you’re riding it’s not so bad since their airflow is impressive, but at stops, I had to either control my breathing so it would reduce fog or open the visor entirely.

Thankfully, Biltwell sells a pinlock visor at an additional fee which I found helped to avoid this issue altogether. This is a PERFECT modification for the helmet and is well worth the money to greatly improve your riding experience with this lid.

Under UV, the visor lens changes its tint to a light smoke which effectively helps reduce sunlight glare. At night and in low UV situations the visor will remain clear. This also helps with not having to wear sunglasses in the helmet on sunny days since the stock visor is a clear finish with no tint.

Now for the most important part, In wet weather and high humidity, the pinlock lens absorbs and holds moisture so you can ride fog-free! This alleviates my biggest pain point with the helmet, but this modification is an extra fee of $195. Well worth the investment and is something to consider if helmet fog is a nuisance to you.

Visibility: 90%

Ventilation & Noise Management title

The perfect helmet should be well-ventilated. It’s a crucial feature that prevents overheating, fog, and excessive sweating. Nobody wants to feel gross while wearing a helmet during long rides!

Biltwell updated the Gringo S to the Gringo SV by adding vents! To be specific, the addition of front, side, and rear vent ports to improve airflow. The vents above the eyebrow are adjustable which allows you to fine-tune the internal airflow and the “fish gill” side vents are always open. I will say, I was impressed with the ventilation as it’s FANTASTIC. I found that I had consistent and copious airflow which helped keep my head cool inside the helmet throughout the entire duration of my rides. They also added a new bio-foam head form panel and ventilated polyester padding that maximize airflow around your head to ensure coolness and comfort. You can truly feel the airflow on the top of your scalp as if it were a personal cool breeze.

The only issue I have in this category is the helmet is pretty loud. Compared to my Scorprion R1 helmet, the Gringo SV is significantly louder. If noise is something that bothers you and requires you to wear earplugs while riding, keep note of this. Personally, it didn’t bother me to the point where I was getting headaches, but I do understand some people gravitate towards a quieter helmet to maximize their riding comfort.

However, where it did bother me was when I installed my Cardo packtalk. I found that I had to have my speaker volume louder than normal to be able to clearly listen to music or speak to people. I also couldn’t make out certain lyrics or communications if the noise got too loud. It wasn’t completely blocking out the cardo, but it did make it a bit difficult to hear correctly. The last thing you need to be doing while riding is to try to fix your accessories, all focus should be on the road ahead. I’d like to see Biltwell address this issue in the future as this will improve the rider’s experience in this helmet.

Ventilation & Noise Management: 85%

Is the Gringo SV worth your money?:

Here we are, the final verdict. Do I think that you should spend your hard-earned money on this helmet?

I most definitely recommend this Helmet! Not only is it beautiful to look at, protective for riding, and beyond comfortable, but it also comes at a very friendly price! In my opinion, you’re going to have to purchase the cheek pads to fine-tune the fit and the visor to completely avoid the fogging issue, but even after that you’re still spending less than the competitors. The Gringo SV is worth every penny of that sticker price and I would definitely vouch for others to buy it. There are very few nitpicks I have with this helmet, it’s awesome and I thoroughly enjoy riding in it.

Value for Money: 95%

Final Score – 89.17%

Pros

Unique retro cafe racer style design that provides a classic motorcycle aesthetic

Wide variety of color options

Certified helmet to US DOT FMVSS No. 218 / ECE 22.06 standards

Competitive price point

Great ventilation with different positions to change the airflow

Comfortable to wear for long periods of time (once the correct cheek pads are inserted)

Many different-sized cheek pads are available to tailor the fit

Liner is easy to install and remove

Great visibility

Solid hinge system for visor

Cons

Poor visor seal which allows for air leakage and loud wind noise

Heavy helmet

Sizing is tricky

The helmet fogs up easily

Awkward helmet visor locking system

The double d fastener button is difficult to do and undo

Specifications

Manufacturer : Biltwell

: Biltwell Price : $299.99

: $299.99 Colors : Gloss Black, Matte Black, Gloss White, Gloss Storm Grey, Metallic Seafoam, Metallic Sierra Green, Metallic Cherry Red, Metallic Grape

: Gloss Black, Matte Black, Gloss White, Gloss Storm Grey, Metallic Seafoam, Metallic Sierra Green, Metallic Cherry Red, Metallic Grape Sizes Available : XS, SM, MD, LG, XL, 2XL

: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL, 2XL Review Period: June-July 2024

