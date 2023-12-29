Bike Of The Day: WSM Bol d’Or

This custom motorcycle was created by Walt Siegl Motorcycles in Harrisville, New Hampshire using the chassis and mechanical components of an MV Agusta Brutale 800 and is one of ten such examples produced.

Constructed with a carbon fiber half-faring, fuel tank, front fender, and cafe-style tail section reinforced with Kevlar, it sports a red, silver, and blue finish with black script. Notable features include a black chrome-moly steel trellis frame, aluminum swingarm pivot plates, and a custom aluminum subframe. Practical additions comprise adjustable rearsets, DZUS fasteners, and a side stand.

The bike rides on ten-spoke 17″ alloy wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. The braking system integrates dual 320mm rotors with radial-mount four-piston Brembo calipers at the front and a 220mm rotor with a two-piston Brembo caliper at the rear. Suspension involves a modified 43mm Marzocchi inverted fork and a Sachs piggyback monoshock, both adjustable. It is equipped with clip-on handlebars and Motogadget bar-end turn signals.

Power is delivered by an MV Agusta 798cc DOHC triple with a tuned ECU and a titanium exhaust system with a carbon-fiber muffler, connected to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission and a drive chain.

Source: Bring A Trailer