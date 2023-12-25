Bike Of The Day: Custom 1978 BMW R80/7 by Upcycle Garage

This 1978 BMW R80/7 was modified by Upcycle Motor Garage into a bobber and fitted it with military-spec Firestone tractor tires.

The bike showcases a distinctive two-tone green finish on an R80/7 frame, expertly fabricated behind the BMW neck and down tubes. The lowered engine and rigid rear end contribute to its unique design. Powering the motorcycle is a 798cc opposed twin engine coupled with a five-speed transmission.

Notable modifications include the exposed driveshaft, a Motogadget m-Unit, a springer front end, a solo saddle, a triangle headlight, a repositioned engine and battery box, Bing carburetors, rear-set foot controls, and a two-into-one upswept exhaust system. This custom creation seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics with modern enhancements, resulting in a one-of-a-kind ride.

Source: Bring A Trailer