Bike Of The Day: 2019 Indian Springfield Dark Horse – Jack Daniels

This is a rare limited-run motorcycle, a collaboration between Indian and Klock Werk Customs, inspired by Jack Daniel’s Barrel Select. It’s also the first factory Indian to come with a standard 1,890cc version of the Thunder Stroke V-twin engine, delivering 122hp and 123lb-ft of torque.

Each bike features a two-tone Heavy Metal Crystal and Thunder Black Vivid Crystal paint scheme with Steel Gray graphics, a Single Barrel Select wood grain finish, and Single Barrel Select engraved rider and passenger floorboards. The Jack Daniel’s edition boasts more aggressive styling with newly redesigned slammed saddlebags, 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, and custom machined wheels. Equipment includes a quick-release tinted flare windscreen, LED lighting, and a leather seat and tank strap.

Each bike also comes with a unique engraved Montana Silversmith badge, indicating its serial number among the 177 built. Additionally, every Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse includes a commemorative, wooden Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel bottle decanter crafted from the same oak barrels used to age Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. The holder is designed for two custom branded glasses and a spot for a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, all padded with the same leather as the motorcycle’s seat.

Source: Collecting Cars