Bike Of The Day: 2018 MV Agusta F4 LH44

Limited to just 44 units, a nod to Hamilton’s race number and initials, the F4 LH44 is a customized iteration of MV Agusta’s renowned F4 RC platform. This platform is a street-legal adaptation of the finely tuned racing motorcycle previously utilized by MV Agusta’s factory team in the Superbike World Championship. The road-ready F4 RC features a 998cc, in-line four-cylinder engine producing 205 horsepower and incorporates extensive carbon fiber materials into its striking bodywork.

The F4 LH44 shares the characteristics of the F4 RC while receiving an additional power boost, thanks to the single-pipe SL-Project exhaust kit, resulting in a claimed 212 horsepower. Exclusive details for the F4 LH44 edition encompass a vibrant red paint finish, along with Hamilton’s name and race number integrated into the livery design. Its unique visual appeal extends to a customized heat shield, plaque, and seat cowl.

Source: RM Sotheby’s