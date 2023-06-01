Bike Of The Day: 2018 Honda CB1000R – Crispy Designs

Crafted by Crispy Designs, this CB1000R showcases an array of upgraded components, including Nitron NTR R1 shock absorbers, Nitron ID Springs, and a quick-shifter kit. Beyond the visual modifications, this CB1000R boasts a top-of-the-line Akrapovic 4-2-1 stainless-steel race header set, leading to an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

Nestled within the frame rests a powerful 998cc inline-four engine, delivering 143bhp. This power is harnessed by a six-speed transmission, offering selectable Sport, Normal, Rain, and Custom driver modes.

Source: Collecting Cars