Bike Of The Day: 2017 BMW R Nine T Urban G/S Custom

This BMW R Nine T Urban G/S Custom has been modified by the experts at BMW Motorrad center Bahnstormer Maidenhead in 2018 to give it a rugged scrambler look.

This customized motorcycle boasts motocross-inspired front shocks, a shortened tail, elevated Ergo handlebars, and a bespoke Gunmetal Grey finish. The paintwork is adorned with a white central stripe, silver pinstripes, and a Satin Black frame complemented by engine protection bars. The seat has been reupholstered in diamond-stitched brown leatherette, featuring contrasting grey stitching.

Enhancing both style and functionality, a range of Rizoma accessories has been integrated. These include micro-LED indicators and taillights, along with a side-mounted LED-lit registration plate. Notably, an additional high-visibility spotlight, independently controlled from the main headlight, is safeguarded by a custom wire grid cover, mirroring the protection applied to the main headlamp.

Completing the ensemble are the factory-fitted optional wire wheels paired with Continental ‘Big Block’ TKC80 tires. The motorcycle is propelled by the 110bhp 1,170cc air-cooled flat-twin engine, coupled with a responsive six-speed transmission.

