Bike Of The Day: 2016 Harley-Davidson XL 1200CX Roadster

This Harley motorcycle embodies the essence of the café racer style with its “dark custom” design and sleek mudguards. Its power comes from a fuel-injected, air-cooled, 1202cc pushrod 45-degree V-twin engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The use of lightweight aluminum heads and cylinders enhances the efficiency of air-cooling.

The bike features is a metallic red paint finish and a perforated black seat. Embracing the “dark custom” theme, it showcases a blacked-out motor, black upside-down forks, black heat guards on the exhaust, and glossy black paint on its 18-inch front and 19-inch rear cast spoke wheels.

Factory specifications include ABS disc brakes on the front and rear, as well as adjustable rear shocks for added comfort and control. The bike has also been customized with a Harley-Davidson side-mount plate kit and smoked front signal lenses, adding a personal touch to its overall appearance.

Source: Collecting Cars