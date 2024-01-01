Bike Of The Day: 2015 BMW R Nine T Cafe Racer

This BMW R Nine T is a customized retro-inspired sportbike turned café racer. It is equipped with a 1,170cc air-cooled flat-twin engine that produces more than 110bhp thanks to enhanced airflow from engine upgrades and custom mapping, coupled with a six-speed transmission.

Adorned in a custom Electric Candy Blue paint scheme with alloy silver fuel tank sections and carbon-fiber trim, the bike boasts a black leather and Alcantara-trimmed seat pad featuring a gold embroidered ‘Nine T’ logo. Riding on 17-inch Black Stone Tech carbon-fiber wheels with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart III tires, it seamlessly blends style and performance.

The upgrades include fully adjustable Wilbers suspension, airbox ‘delete’ with cone air filters, AC Schnitzer carbon-fiber belly pan, Ilmberger carbon-fiber components, Gilles variobar clip-ons, Rizoma mirrors, Akrapovič titanium exhaust, and a custom LED light setup. The bike is further enhanced with a tailored seat, LED indicators, R&G tail tidy, Puig rear hugger, carbon-fiber heel plates, and titanium fasteners, creating a striking and high-performance café racer.

Source: Collecting Cars