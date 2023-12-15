Bike Of The Day: 2014 BMW R Nine T Sport Custom

Introducing the remarkable BMW R Nine T Sport Custom, a unique motorcycle that underwent an extensive two-year transformation, requiring substantial time and financial investment to create a truly exceptional machine.

This extraordinary bike is propelled by a robust 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine, generating an impressive 108bhp and 86lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Meticulously designed, the Sport Custom boasts a sleek black finish accentuated by striking gold forks and a stylish black and brown seat, accompanied by brown knee pads. Enhancing its aesthetics and functionality, it features an LED headlight, LED rear lights, a KOSO digital instrument gauge, and bar-end mirrors.

Source: Collecting Cars