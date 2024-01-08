Bike Of The Day: 2012 MV Agusta F4 RR Corsacorta

Introduced in 2011, the RR variant of the MV Agusta F4 1000 featured a short-stroke (Corsacorta) version of the original engine, along with a modified primary drive, cylinder head, larger titanium valves, lightweight forged pistons, and two fuel injectors per cylinder. The bike’s frame also included an adjustable steering head and swing arm pivot.

For the 2012 model year, the F4RR Corsacorta boasted a claimed 201 horsepower at the crank, making it the most potent production engine ever produced by MV Agusta at the time. The updated short-stroke motor incorporated titanium radial valves, lightweight alloy pistons, and a higher redline of 13,700 rpm.

Beyond its powerful engine, the F4RR featured advanced components such as a 43mm Öhlins NIX fork with titanium-nitride coating, Öhlins TTX36 shock, Brembo radial master cylinder, Brembo radial-mounted monobloc calipers, 8-stage traction control, and lightweight forged aluminum wheels. Despite these high-tech elements, many riders particularly appreciated the quad undertail exhaust pipes.

Source: Collecting Cars