Mark Capayas
Ducati
Bike Of The Day: 2009 Ducati 1098R Troy Bayliss

The limited-production 1098R, known as the ‘Troy Bayliss’ edition, was restricted to a mere 500 units. Each of these exclusive motorcycles boasted a striking white and red racing livery adorned with Troy’s iconic racing number ’21’, complemented by red highlights, exposed carbon-fiber trim, a numbered plaque on the top fork clamp, an Australian flag, and ‘1098R Bayliss Limited Edition’ decals.

Equipped with top-tier features, this remarkable bike showcases a MotoGP-inspired digital instrument cluster, forged Marchesini wheels, a Termignoni exhaust, Brembo Monoblock brake calipers, an Öhlins 43mm fully adjustable upside-down fork, and an Öhlins TTXR monoshock with a top-out spring.

Underneath its sleek exterior lies a potent 1198cc liquid-cooled L-twin engine, unleashing an impressive 180 horsepower and 134Nm of torque through a six-speed manual transmission, firmly connecting the bike to the asphalt.

