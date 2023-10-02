Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Mark Capayas
KTM
··1 min read

Bike Of The Day: 2008 KTM 530 EXC ‘Whitford Surf Tracker’

The KTM 530 EXC ‘Whitford Surf Tracker’ stands out as a stylish and custom example of a contemporary rugged off-road motorcycle, transformed by Engineered to Slide into a ‘Flat Track’-style masterpiece.

Adorned in an attractive two-tone metallic grey and white paint scheme, the 530 EXC boasts ‘Whitford’ tank decals and a black leather-trimmed pleated seat pad. Rolling on a custom set of 19-inch Excel motocross wire wheels wrapped in Mitas Highway tires, it exudes a distinctive look.

This customized 530 EXC has undergone several upgrades, including a bespoke 3mm aluminum fuel tank, hand-shaped fiberglass body, a unique LED headlight with a fascia plate, nylon spacer on the front suspension with cut-down springs, a 12mm-lower rear shock absorber resulting in a 30mm drop at the rear, a custom seat pad and exhaust system, KDS Designs fuel cap, revised subframe, and LED rear brake light with indicators. Powering this beauty is a 510cc liquid-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine mated to a wide-ratio six-speed transmission.

